Cedrick Maxwell fires back at Draymond Green: Ask your daddy who I was

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Phil Perry: Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green, ask your daddy who I was

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Boos for Draymond whenever he touches the ball, plus chants. Draymond doesn’t mind being hated, and absorbing those boos can lighten the attention on teammates. – 9:22 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen vehemently shaking off a pick attempt from Derrick White. He wanted to take Draymond all alone – 9:19 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

“Some anti-Draymond chants here early on.” -Mike Breen exercising some discretion – 9:16 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

The chant at TD Garden: ‘Draymond Sucks! Draymond Sucks! Draymond Sucks!’ – 9:15 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Now they’ve switched to the classier “Draymond sucks” chant. – 9:15 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

It’s so loud in here. A section of Boston fans started a “F— You, Draymond!” chant. – 9:13 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Crowd chanting “Fun, you Draymond” except with a slightly different word at the beginning. – 9:13 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

“F— YOU DRAY-MOND!” chant raining down from the rafters. Knew that was coming. – 9:13 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Here comes the “(Bleep) you Draymond!” chants. #Celtics #Warriors9:13 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Draymond Green has to rank high on the all-time universal villains list.

Just pure disdain from other fanbases.

Not sure who he’s the highest since but he’s the highest in a hot minute. – 9:10 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

The ground where I was standing was shaking from the sound of boos when Draymond was announced in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/6gY9yZfN849:04 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

As the Warriors are introduced, the loudest boos are for . . . Draymond Green.

The villain has arrived, in all his glory. – 9:04 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Same starters tonight for the Warriors:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Iron Man – 8:58 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I’ve seen about a dozen Celtic fans wearing “Draymond is a Bi*ch” shirts tonight at the Garden. I’m not going to even dignify them enough with a photo. Corny stuff! It’s just hoop!!🏀 – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:45 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 8, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 3 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/Z0zakf5gL58:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Tatum’s passes, Curry’s co-stars and Draymond’s habitual line-stepping: The keys that I, @Tim Bontemps and @Kendra Andrews are watching in Game 3 espn.com/nba/story/_/id…8:13 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2

In 12 minutes this postseason, they have a 163.6 offensive rating and an 86.4 defensive rating 👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…8:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3

Draymond over 14.5 points + assists

Curry under 4.5 made 3s

Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds

Looney over 6.5 points – 7:54 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Lots of talk about how Boston should deal with Draymond in G3. Don’t think they’ll have too much to worry about. Scott Foster, David Guthrie, and Courtney Kirkland are on the job tonight in Boston. The first two, especially, don’t put up with much. – 7:51 PM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay

Please stop the Draymond talk! Soft perimeter defense was the reason the Cs lost game two. – 6:26 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

A fun #samegameparlay for good luck tonight…

Celts win

Jaylen for 20+ points

D White explodes for 9+ points

Draymond can’t get to 12 points… BOOOOOOOOOOO

Basically +223 on @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Q3f38TcisT5:06 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Celtics great Cedric Maxwell to Warriors’ Draymond Green in physicality dispute: ‘Ask your daddy who I was’

https://t.co/e9RHFEB5l3 pic.twitter.com/HJ2JFxHD2O4:59 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Tatum on KD.

Draymond on Jaylen Brown.

What are some of the best defensive performances of the playoffs?

Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/SyQSClOhjX4:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

In Draymond Green’s playoff career, Warriors have a better record in games where he receives a technical foul (22-6, .786) compared to when he does not (77-36, .681). This includes a 3-1 record in such games this postseason where Green has received a technical per @ESPNStatsInfo3:59 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond Green says he won’t be able to live with himself if Warriors lose and they don’t meet Boston’s force with force. But tonight, the Warriors enter what will be the most hostile environment they’ve faced in the Finals. It’ll be the kind of atmosphere Draymond lives for pic.twitter.com/AWP768YsWr3:14 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Cedric Maxwell took issue with Draymond Green’s comments about him and questioning the toughness of players in his era masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…12:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond + Marcus Smart + Whatever Cedric Maxwell Was Spewing https://t.co/0XjP1g8pjD pic.twitter.com/Bjn0XDBIzq11:37 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: “Be who you are” … The Celtics need to avoid getting drawn into Draymond Green’s trap in Game 3 bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/06/08/dea…11:22 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

If I’m Ime Udoka I’m playing the Draymond Green Show, on repeat, everywhere we go until tip-off 😂

I’m playin it in the locker room, during morning shoot around, EVERYWHERE

No way y’all letting someone dominate you then go straight home and tell the world all about it. – 10:03 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“We don’t turn the ball over, we give ourselves a better chance to win. That’s not rocket science.”

Draymond Green & Otto Porter were in 2 places at once in a way the Celtics have hardly seen.

How do they adjust? New film study @The Athletic https://t.co/x54uDRxTXK pic.twitter.com/IWsWFfDJaY10:00 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Draymond Green, JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford and CJ McCollum are just starting their sports media careers and they’re already better than literally every talking head. Objective, credible, smart. Because they know what they’re talking about. – 12:52 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph

And Gary

And Wiggins

And Otto

And Draymond

👀👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…8:39 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Hang onto the ball and don’t freak out over Draymond Green: How the Celtics plan to win Game 3 over the Warriors, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/news/ime-udoka…5:27 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green goes on enjoyable rant about wannabe enforcers from 80s and 90s nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/dra…5:01 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Shot chart for Boston’s big/starting lineup in 25 minutes in the NBA Finals (L) compared to the regular season (R).

Looney and Wiggins played against them for all 25 (Steph and Klay 23, Dray 21).

Rough out there in the floater range on big volume. pic.twitter.com/0rrtoAqGwn5:00 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Marcus Smart on Draymond Green setting a physical tone: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.” – 4:49 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story on why Draymond Green “wouldn’t be able to live with myself” if he didn’t up his force in the Finals: es.pn/3xsHsPX4:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I’m going on about my summer and we lost the NBA Finals because we couldn’t meet force with force.”

Draymond Green, Marcus Smart, Cedric Maxwell and barking about physicality nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…4:38 PM

Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high. “We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s–t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard. “When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

Jay King: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter are all good to go, per Steve Kerr. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 8, 2022

