Cedrick Maxwell fires back at Draymond Green: Ask your daddy who I was

Phil Perry: Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green, ask your daddy who I was

Boos for Draymond whenever he touches the ball, plus chants. Draymond doesn’t mind being hated, and absorbing those boos can lighten the attention on teammates. – 9:22 PM

Jaylen vehemently shaking off a pick attempt from Derrick White. He wanted to take Draymond all alone – 9:19 PM

Draymond Green has to rank high on the all-time universal villains list.

Just pure disdain from other fanbases.

Not sure who he’s the highest since but he’s the highest in a hot minute. – 9:10 PM

Same starters tonight for the Warriors:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Iron Man – 8:58 PM

I’ve seen about a dozen Celtic fans wearing “Draymond is a Bi*ch” shirts tonight at the Garden. I’m not going to even dignify them enough with a photo. Corny stuff! It’s just hoop!!🏀 – 8:46 PM

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Tatum’s passes, Curry’s co-stars and Draymond’s habitual line-stepping: The keys that I, @Tim Bontemps and @Kendra Andrews are watching in Game 3 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM

The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2

In 12 minutes this postseason, they have a 163.6 offensive rating and an 86.4 defensive rating 👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:12 PM

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3

Draymond over 14.5 points + assists

Curry under 4.5 made 3s

Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds

Looney over 6.5 points – 7:54 PM

Lots of talk about how Boston should deal with Draymond in G3. Don’t think they’ll have too much to worry about. Scott Foster, David Guthrie, and Courtney Kirkland are on the job tonight in Boston. The first two, especially, don’t put up with much. – 7:51 PM

Please stop the Draymond talk! Soft perimeter defense was the reason the Cs lost game two. – 6:26 PM

A fun #samegameparlay for good luck tonight…

Celts win

Jaylen for 20+ points

D White explodes for 9+ points

Draymond can’t get to 12 points… BOOOOOOOOOOO

Basically +223 on @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Q3f38TcisT – 5:06 PM

Celtics great Cedric Maxwell to Warriors’ Draymond Green in physicality dispute: ‘Ask your daddy who I was’

https://t.co/e9RHFEB5l3 pic.twitter.com/HJ2JFxHD2O – 4:59 PM

Tatum on KD.

Draymond on Jaylen Brown.

What are some of the best defensive performances of the playoffs?

Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/SyQSClOhjX – 4:07 PM

In Draymond Green’s playoff career, Warriors have a better record in games where he receives a technical foul (22-6, .786) compared to when he does not (77-36, .681). This includes a 3-1 record in such games this postseason where Green has received a technical per @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:59 PM

Draymond Green says he won’t be able to live with himself if Warriors lose and they don’t meet Boston’s force with force. But tonight, the Warriors enter what will be the most hostile environment they’ve faced in the Finals. It’ll be the kind of atmosphere Draymond lives for pic.twitter.com/AWP768YsWr – 3:14 PM

New: Cedric Maxwell took issue with Draymond Green’s comments about him and questioning the toughness of players in his era masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:50 PM

Draymond + Marcus Smart + Whatever Cedric Maxwell Was Spewing https://t.co/0XjP1g8pjD pic.twitter.com/Bjn0XDBIzq – 11:37 AM

New on BSJ: “Be who you are” … The Celtics need to avoid getting drawn into Draymond Green’s trap in Game 3 bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/06/08/dea… – 11:22 AM

If I’m Ime Udoka I’m playing the Draymond Green Show, on repeat, everywhere we go until tip-off 😂

I’m playin it in the locker room, during morning shoot around, EVERYWHERE

No way y’all letting someone dominate you then go straight home and tell the world all about it. – 10:03 AM

“We don’t turn the ball over, we give ourselves a better chance to win. That’s not rocket science.”

Draymond Green & Otto Porter were in 2 places at once in a way the Celtics have hardly seen.

How do they adjust? New film study @The Athletic https://t.co/x54uDRxTXK pic.twitter.com/IWsWFfDJaY – 10:00 AM

Draymond Green, JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford and CJ McCollum are just starting their sports media careers and they’re already better than literally every talking head. Objective, credible, smart. Because they know what they’re talking about. – 12:52 AM

Steph

And Gary

And Wiggins

And Otto

And Draymond

👀👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:39 PM

Hang onto the ball and don’t freak out over Draymond Green: How the Celtics plan to win Game 3 over the Warriors, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/ime-udoka… – 5:27 PM

Draymond Green goes on enjoyable rant about wannabe enforcers from 80s and 90s nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/dra… – 5:01 PM

Shot chart for Boston’s big/starting lineup in 25 minutes in the NBA Finals (L) compared to the regular season (R).

Looney and Wiggins played against them for all 25 (Steph and Klay 23, Dray 21).

Rough out there in the floater range on big volume. pic.twitter.com/0rrtoAqGwn – 5:00 PM

Marcus Smart on Draymond Green setting a physical tone: “I mean, you respond to fire with fire, right? We’ve just got to turn around and do the same thing. If he’s going to come in here and try to be physical, this is our house and we’ve got to protect it.” – 4:49 PM

ESPN story on why Draymond Green “wouldn’t be able to live with myself” if he didn’t up his force in the Finals: es.pn/3xsHsPX – 4:45 PM

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I’m going on about my summer and we lost the NBA Finals because we couldn’t meet force with force.”

Draymond Green, Marcus Smart, Cedric Maxwell and barking about physicality nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:38 PM

Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high. “We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s–t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard. “When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022

Jay King: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter are all good to go, per Steve Kerr. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 8, 2022