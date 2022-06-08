ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at 40 – a deep meditation on loneliness, and Spielberg's most exhilarating film

By Ben McCann, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Adelaide
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYeEz_0g4ih9VB00
AP Photo/Universal Pictures

40 years ago this month saw the release of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – a film about a stranded alien, the boy called Elliott who discovers it and a bond of friendship that remains as magical and heartbreaking as it did back in 1982.

We think of Spielberg movies today as thrilling roller-coaster rides, full of sharks, dinosaurs and swashbuckling archaeologists. Yet for me, E.T. remains Spielberg’s most exhilarating work: a deep meditation on loneliness, friendship and growing up in small-town America.

Aided by John Williams’s Oscar-winning score and Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore’s touching performances, E.T. feels both of its time and for all time. As Spielberg once said :

I think that E.T. is for the people we are, the people we have been and the people we want to be again.

Read more: From Jaws to Star Wars to Harry Potter: John Williams, 90 today, is our greatest living composer

A child in need of a friend

After the breathless trio of Jaws (1975), Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Spielberg wanted to make a more intimate film about his isolated childhood in suburban Arizona as he came to terms with the divorce of his parents.

At the same time, he had commissioned a script about a suburban family terrorised by a group of aliens with one befriending the family’s son. The DNA of both stories would make their way into this film.

Like Spielberg, Elliott is a loner. He’s not playing sport, or going out with girls or getting into trouble. He is introverted and thoughtful. And in need of company.

One of Spielberg’s great underrated talents is his direction of children. Many of his films feature young children at their centre – think The BFG (2016), A.I. (2001) and War Horse (2011).

In E.T., Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore as brother and sister Elliott and Gertie bring credibility and pathos to their roles, fitting seamlessly into the southern Californian ‘burb culture recreated so fondly by the director.

Spielberg’s grasp of childlike wonder is everywhere: notice how he shoots from the children’s eye level and shows adults only from the waist down.

For the first time in his career, Spielberg rejected storyboards and shot scenes chronologically , allowing Thomas and Barrymore time and space to improvise. The domestic and school scenes (hiding E.T. from the mother, tempting it into the house with Reese’s Pieces, freeing frogs destined for dissection) all feel more real because of this.

And what of our alien?

Before E.T., Hollywood saw aliens as hostile critters intent on planetary carnage. The recent extra-terrestrials in Alien (1979) and The Thing (1982) had caused havoc and trauma.

E.T. is different: partly modelled on the facial features of Albert Einstein, it is inquisitive, thoughtful, funny. In the delightful Halloween scene, Elliott throws a white sheet over it as a disguise, and E.T. suddenly spots a child dressed up as Yoda, excitedly repeating “Home! Home!”.

From this moment, Hollywood realised the marketing potential of “cute aliens”; whether Ewoks, Grogu or Toy Story’s “Little Green Men”. It is small wonder that Variety praised E.T. as the “best Disney film Disney never made”.

The alien plays another role too: it fills the void of the absent father.

Paternal lack and the strains it places on families is a familiar trope in Spielberg’s films, from Jurassic Park (1993) to Catch Me If You Can (2002) to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

All we know is that Elliott’s father is “in Mexico, with Sally”: left behind is a stressed mother and bickering siblings.

Some contend that E.T. is a modern-day fairy tale or a Christian parable . For others, it is an illustration of “ Reaganite entertainment ”, upholding the sanctity of the nuclear family but distrustful of bureaucratic interference and governmental surveillance.

Read more: The great movie scenes: Steven Spielberg's Jaws

Spielberg at his best

E.T. earned US$800 million at the box office. Adjusted for inflation, four decades on, that is still the fourth highest grossing movie ever.

For some naysayers, its success was further evidence of the special effects-laden, high-concept spectacle film that was beginning to reign in mainstream film culture. But I think E.T. is much more than that: it is a movie with a heart. The special effects are minimal. What counts is the story, and the boy and his friend.

Spielberg’s films are to this day criticised as mawkish and overly sentimental, deliberately engineered to cynically manipulate our emotions. Not so in E.T.: the pleasure is genuine and the tears are earned.

E.T. became a pop culture phenomenon. The shot of Elliott and E.T. on a bike, flying across the moon, remains an iconic image. “Phone home” has become part of our lexicon. Its message of peaceful coexistence between creatures from different worlds today seems more appropriate than ever.

Aliens stranded on earth are a staple of contemporary cinema, from Under the Skin (2013) to The Iron Giant (1999). And Netflix’s current global hit Stranger Things contains a treasure trove of E.T.’s visual references.

Spielberg may have made bigger, louder films, and more historically profound ones, but E.T. endures as his best.

Read more: Stranger Things: inventiveness in the age of the Netflix original

Ben McCann does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Johnson, Actor in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Always,’ Dies at 62

Brad Johnson, the onetime rodeo cowboy and “Marlboro Man” who starred opposite Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss in the Steven Spielberg romantic drama Always, has died. He was 62. Johnson died Feb. 18 of complications from COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, his rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter. THR was recently alerted about his death.More from The Hollywood ReporterIsidoro Raponi, Mechanical Effects Expert on 'E.T.,' 'King Kong' and 'Alien,' Dies at 76Charles Siebert, Actor on 'Trapper John, M.D.,' Dies at 84Master P Opens Up About "Overwhelming Grief" Following Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death at 29 For director John Milius, Johnson portrayed a...
FORT WORTH, TX
TechRadar

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes casts its two stars

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend named Blu Earth, following Shailene Woodley split

Aaron Rodgers has been rumoured to have a new girlfriend, named Blu of Earth, following his split with ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley.According to Side Action, a source told the publication that the 38-year-old football player has begun dating a woman who calls herself Blu of Earth, but was born with the name Charlotte Brereton. However, the site noted that the “timeline” of their relationship is still “a little fuzzy”, after making headlines last February when he expressed his “love and gratitude” to Woodley.“Aaron has rebounded once again,” the source said. “The timeline is a little fuzzy on this one! She calls...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Henry Thomas
The Guardian

James Brolin on building aeroplanes and wooing Barbra Streisand: ‘When I first saw her I went whoa!’

James Brolin and I meet in a restaurant in Malibu, just down the road from his home, to share a loaf of delicious courgette bread and talk about his role in Lightyear, the latest Toy Story offshoot – except, it turns out, Brolin isn’t allowed to discuss the movie yet. To have the ostensible object of conversation taken off the table would be, in most interviews, something of a disadvantage. But with Brolin, 81, it is a most fortuitous development because there is so much else to discuss.
MALIBU, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Is Giving Us 2000s Vibes With These Gorgeous & Fashionable Photos

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was a teenager in the early 2000s and she’s decided to bring back an iconic look from her schooling days. The self-described Hedonist posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself rocking a new E-girl hairdo and 2000s-esque style. She posted the photos with the caption, “Now offering a master class on how to be languid, unbothered, and sensual no matter your locale.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) In the first photo, we see Willis posing in front of a scenic tropical...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' Trailer Unveils the True Story About a Religious Cult in New Netflix Documentary

Netflix is about to deliver a story surrounding one of the world’s most dangerous, yet under-talked-about cult leaders, Warren Jeffs. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will pull the curtain back on the man who picked up the torch from his father, Rulon Jeffs, and continued a horrifying offshoot of the Mormon religion. Hearing firsthand from the people it affected the most, including members of the cult and women who were forced to marry during their teenage years, a trailer for the upcoming documentary series promises to tell Jeffs’ story as it's never been told before.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheConversationAU

Judy Garland at 100: more than just a star, Garland shaped the modern movie musical

There are many angles from which we can celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday on June 10. We can see her as iconic interpreter of the Great American Songbook, mother of a showbiz dynasty, gay icon, a sad symbol of the excesses of Hollywood control or a classic movie star. But one of the most interesting things about her is not her place as the star of individual movies, or as a persona, but as a co-creator of a specific style of movie musical. When looking at Garland’s varied filmography, I am struck by how many “integrated” musicals she starred in. These are movies...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush

Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to Agnes Moorehead Before, During and After Playing Endora on ‘Bewitched’

Having a successful Classic TV show is oftentimes a double-edged sword, on the one hand securing you a place in the hearts of generations of TV viewers while on the other somehow resulting in people not realizing the many other things a performer may have accomplished in his or her life. Examples include Vivian Vance from I Love Lucy, Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch and William Shatner of Star Trek. And then there’s Agnes Moorehead — Endora on Bewitched (currently airing on Antenna TV) — who had an extensive career in radio, movies, on stage and television long before she was cast as Elizabeth Montgomery’s mother on that series.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Laura Dern’s Kids: Meet Her Rarely Seen Son & Daughter

Laura Dern, 55, has been one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment business for nearly 40 years. After early success with movies like Blue Velvet, she became a certified international superstar in 1993 as Ellie Sattler in the first Jurassic Park film, a role she reprised for the 2022 sequel Jurassic World: Dominion. Other than the blockbuster hit, Laura’s received much recognition for her acting abilities in Academy Award-nominated performances in Wild and Rambling Rose. She took home her first Oscar in 2020 for Best Supporting Actress for her work in A Marriage Story.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

All About Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum's Wife

Get to know Emilie Livingston. Though currently residing in Los Angeles, the Ontario-native is a Canadian by birth — and has represented her country on the largest stage. Livingston is a professional athlete and former Olympian, having qualified as a rhythmic gymnast in 2000. While competing in the Olympic Games showcased her talents on a global stage, she can still be seen showing them off in a big way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy