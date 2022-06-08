Johnny Depp's Team Played Monopoly to Ease Stress of Verdict

Johnny Depp has disputed Amber Heard’s claims that he did not assist in helping her land her Aquaman role.The actor returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (25 May) to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was called back for his own team’s rebuttal.Asked by his legal team whether he recalls Heard testifying that he “did not assist her in getting her role in Aquaman”, Depp replied: “It’s not exactly true.”Depp said that he recalls the date Heard auditioned for the DC film because his band, the...

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO