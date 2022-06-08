Johnny Depp's Team Played Monopoly to Ease Stress of Verdict
"The second we heard that the jury was coming in, of course we folded up the game and then it was just our hearts were in our mouths," attorney Ben Chew...www.newsweek.com
"The second we heard that the jury was coming in, of course we folded up the game and then it was just our hearts were in our mouths," attorney Ben Chew...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0