Johnny Depp Returns to Work in Docuseries Spotlighting Drug Smuggler

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Deadline's report about 'Boston George' comes one week after the actor won a defamation case against his former wife Amber...

Dawn Nelson
1d ago

I love hearing about what Mr. Depp is doing NOW. But please don't always associate #AmberTurd with him! They have been divorced since 2017! Yes, he won the deformation case against her, we all know this and we are extatict for him! But come on, let's move on!! Way to go Mr. Depp on your new project!! and future endeavors!!

Trump Was Right About Everything
2d ago

Bravo Johnny!! Can’t wait to see you on the big screen!

Lorri Mendoza Alsot
11h ago

we all know what happened between them time to let it go move on! Sick of hearing about the trial already! All I want to hear about is his acting career!

