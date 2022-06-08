East Hampton Cracks Down On Late-Night Seafood Stalkers
3 days ago
Fishermen plying local waters in the wee hours of the night, often breaking a host of local and state fishing regulations, have been keeping East Hampton Marine Patrol officers scrambling... more. A Montauk businessman was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with grand larceny for ... 6 Jun...
Lincoln D. Pilcher, 40, of Manhattan, was arrested on May 29 at 11:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a felony charge due to a prior DWI conviction. According to... more. Carlos Pucha-Guaman, 23, of East Hampton was arrested on May 23 at 9:26 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to East Hampton Town Police, around 9 p.m., Pucha-Guaman drove his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle off Three Mile Harbor at Hog Creek in Springs and hit a tree. Police said he appeared intoxicated and was held until 1:25 the following morning when he was released on an appearance ticket. John Schroeder, 23, of Smithtown, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on Saturday, May 28, around 9:15 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as for failing ... 3 Jun 2022 by Staff Writer.
UPDATE: 10 a.m. Christopher Covert heard the sound of “endless fire engines” racing to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. A resident of Chase Court, he said that as soon... more. A T-bone crash on Flanders Road has closed the busy thoroughfare this morning, Saturday, June 10. Few...
A T-bone crash on Flanders Road has closed the busy thoroughfare this morning, Saturday, June 10. Few details are available so far, by Southampton Town Police reported one victim being... more. UPDATE: 10 a.m. Christopher Covert heard the sound of “endless fire engines” racing to the ... by Kitty Merrill...
EAST HAMPTON — A passport, New York permit license and something else Town Police redacted from their report were taken from a locked 2004 white Pontiac parked at a Boatheaders... more. MONTAUK — A small hole was discovered in the window of a Navy Road residence, according to a...
Tuckahoe School went into lockdown briefly on Friday, June 10, following a call relating a possible threat. According to Southampton Town Police, at 1:59 p.m. they were alerted, via 911... more. A T-bone crash on Flanders Road has closed the busy thoroughfare this morning, Saturday, June 10. Few details are...
Families in a Long Island community are on guard after learning that a woman and her mother were robbed at gunpoint just outside their front door, according to police. The attacked occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on June 3 in Bay Shore. A man was armed with a gun when he robbed the woman, who was with her mother, out front of the Hecksher Avenue house, police said.
Colleen Ann Schmidt of Hampton Bays died peacefully on June 4 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care on Quiogue. She was 68. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on January 12,... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were called to the beach at Fowler Lane just after midnight on May...
Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said. He was transported to Huntington Hospital where...
Two Long Island residents are being hailed as heroes after pulling a woman from a burning car following a crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 eastbound near Exit 35 in Babylon. The driver, Nancy Brady, age 58, of West Sayville, was traveling...
A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he killed his father inside their Suffolk County home. Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said that her son had strangled her husband at their home in West Babylon. Police responding to the home on Phillips Walk found 64-year-old Robert Taylor dead.
The driver in the December 2021 Flanders crash that killed a passenger in his car pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI in Suffolk County... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were called to the beach at Fowler Lane just after midnight on May...
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 9 in East Northport. A 23-year-old was operating a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Larkfield Road when he collided with a 2019 Honda Accord that was leaving the parking lot in front of 402 Larkfield Road, Suffolk County Police said.
PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. -- Manhattan has its popular High Line, and now Long Island has the North Shore Rail Trail, which just opened Friday.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it repurposes an abandoned old railroad line into a thriving recreational trail.It's a dream come true for Norm Samuels, who was cycling on the path that used to be abandoned rail tracks."People will be able to ride, get exercise in a safe fashion," he said. "When I'm 85, I'll be riding here."Welcome to Long Island's first rail trail, where a rail line built...
A coalition of airport users is attempting to use the courts to stop East Hampton Town’s plan to briefly shut down East Hampton Airport and then reopen it as a private-use facility with more restrictions on aircraft and flights. Meanwhile, the shared flight booking service Blade suspended its regularly scheduled seaplane trips to Sag Harbor after running afoul of the village — but has since resumed scheduled flights after agreeing to cap its number of weekly flights at last year’s level. Reporters Michael Wright and Stephen Kotz join the editors this week to discuss where both issues stand.
A man died after falling into the water on Long Island. Officers responded to 1944 Bayberry Ave. in Merrick for a report of a man who fell into the water, Nassau County Police said. Upon arrival, officers, with the assistance of several civilians, located the victim and pulled him onto...
Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit. The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
SAYVILLE, N.Y. - A brave Long Island couple jumped into action when they saw a horrible crash, pulling over immediately to help a driver whose car burst into flames. On Wednesday night, the Sayville couple driving home to their daughter spotted a horrible crash. They pulled over immediately to help. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports state police are crediting the good Samaritans with saving the life of 58-year-old driver who, it's believed, suffered a medical emergency. "My wife was screaming 'there's somebody entrapped in the car,'" Karl Ott said. Karl and his wife, Christine, were driving home to Sayville on the Southern State Parkway. Ahead...
A Long Island woman accused of shoplifting at a Victoria's Secret store became combative, resulting in the hospitalization of a responding officer, police said. Police responded to Victoria’s Secret in Oceanside, located at 3527 Long Beach Road, Friday, June 10, at 3 p.m. for multiple larcenies that occurred in June.
