East Hampton Cracks Down On Late-Night Seafood Stalkers

Lincoln D. Pilcher, 40, of Manhattan, was arrested on May 29 at 11:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a felony charge due to a prior DWI conviction. According to... more. Carlos Pucha-Guaman, 23, of East Hampton was arrested on May 23 at 9:26 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to East Hampton Town Police, around 9 p.m., Pucha-Guaman drove his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle off Three Mile Harbor at Hog Creek in Springs and hit a tree. Police said he appeared intoxicated and was held until 1:25 the following morning when he was released on an appearance ticket. John Schroeder, 23, of Smithtown, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on Saturday, May 28, around 9:15 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as for failing ... 3 Jun 2022 by Staff Writer.

