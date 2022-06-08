ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Venezuelans big presence in caravan after visa requirement

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

After walking for two days along rural highways in southern Mexico along with several thousand other migrants, Venezuelan Wilber Pires spent what was supposed to be a day of rest for the caravan asking for help to buy medicine for his daughter.

Two-year-old Valesca Pires was hospitalized in Huixtla overnight with a high fever. Other children in the extended family of 18 were sick as well and covered with mosquito bites. Under the roof of a covered court where migrants slept side-by-side on sheets spread over concrete, adults tended to battered feet after walking some 25 miles since departing Tapachula Monday.

“If it’s hard for an adult imagine it for her,” Pires said of his daughter.

Venezuelans make up a large proportion of this caravan, the biggest of the year, in contrast to previous ones. A factor appears to be a policy change implemented by Mexico in January requiring Venezuelans to acquire a visa to enter the country.

Before that change, Venezuelans had flown to Mexico City or Cancun as tourists and then made their way comfortably to the border. Many made it from home to the U.S. border in as little as four days.

Encounters with Venezuelans at the southwest border plunged from 22,779 in January to 3,073 in February, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In April, the most recent month available, there were 4,103 encounters.

But the flow of Venezuelan migrants has continued. Since January, more than half of the 34,000 migrants who crossed the treacherous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama were Venezuelans, according to Panama’s National Migration Service.

The visa requirement drove the flow of Venezuelans into the shadows. Those traveling in the caravan are just the visible sign of who is traveling through Mexico out of public view. Many other Venezuelans have likely turned to smugglers.

It was in January, the same month when Mexico imposed the visa requirement, that Pires and other extended family members spread across two cities in Venezuela began a group chat on a messaging platform that would eventually lead to a decision months later to leave their country en masse.

Wildre Pires Álvarez, another cousin traveling with his wife and two children, said it took three months of discussion to decide to leave.

“I was earning $3 to $6 a week,” Pires Álvarez said. “But if you ask me how far that reached: a kilo of rice, a kilo of pasta, a kilo of beans and there went my $6.” Family members complained of frequent electrical blackouts, scarcity and a lack of basic services.

“The goal is the United States,” he said. “The dream is to work and be able to support more family members who stayed in Venezuela.”

The extended family of 18, including eight children, traveled from Venezuela to Mexico’s southern border in 15 days.

On the first day of the three it took to navigate the thick jungle of the Darien between Colombia and Panama, Pires’ cousin Eymar Hernández, passed out.

Flor de los Ángeles, Hernández’s 11-year-old daughter, cried at the memory of her unconscious father.

“He had a problem and they had to help him, give him fluids, air,” she said. “He was really bad in the jungle and that was really hard for me because I was scared about what would happen.”

The family requested asylum in Tapachula, but were given appointments in July to begin the process. They said they did not have enough money to be able to wait that long in a city where work and affordable housing have been scarce.

Jenny Villamizar, Hernández’s wife, said the constant uncertainty, the overwhelming fear that they will not be able to continue, has been awful.

Negotiations between the migrants, their advocates and the Mexican government continued Wednesday. Recently, the government has dissolved other caravans by offering to move migrants to other cities where they could legalize their status more quickly.

Finding consensus on managing migration flows in the region was a top priority for representatives meeting this week at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

“This is terrible anguish not knowing what we’ll be able to achieve, what we’re going to be able to do,” Villamizar said.

Comments / 23

ruffcutter
2d ago

Take everyone of these illegal no tax paying immigrants and put them in every member of this administration front yards. They feel no pain from this invasion and will look to gain lifetime democratic voters when they give them the right to vote in the next 2 years

Reply(1)
7
TerYon
2d ago

Looks like another country trying to empty out into the United States. They wouldn’t be coming if they didn’t think they are going to be supported and accepted.

Reply(2)
6
Ann Plamondon
2d ago

These migrants and they’re not migrants their illegals are coming and they are coming carrying disease that in some cases cannot be treated. They are bringing large families and they are bringing lots of children and the man that some of you put into office has opened our borders up to this.

Reply
6
The Independent

The Independent

