Malden police: Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

“On Friday, June 4th, 2021, Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia responded to a 9-1-1 call for a drowning 14-year-old boy, Troy Love, in Green Hill Pond, Worcester. Unfortunately, Officer Familia and Troy Love did not make it out of the water alive. The Manny 267 Foundation was created by Officer...
WARREN, Mass. — A driver was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. State Police said the crash happened around 6:05 a.m. at mile marker 69.2 in Warren. The driver was ejected from the car and declared dead at the scene, according to police. A passenger had minor injuries.
NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WJAR) — New Bedford police detectives arrested a recently released offender, after seizing a variety of drugs, guns and ammunition. After searching the home and car of 25-year-old James Souza and his girlfriend, Caroline Rivera, 26, police said detectives found cocaine, fentanyl, digital scales, two guns, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.
WORCESTER - Officers with the Worcester Police Gang Unit arrested two individuals on Seymour Street after serving a search warrant on Friday, June 10. Officers entered the residence around 6 AM as a woman threw a plastic bag out of a window, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officers found the bag, which appeared to contain cocaine.
AMESBURY, Mass. — (AMESBURY, Mass.) -- A 6-year-old boy remains missing days after his mother drowned while trying to rescue him and his sister from a Massachusetts river. The child disappeared into the Merrimack River Thursday evening while with his family, who were fishing and swimming on Deer Island, a recreational area near the Amesbury and Newburyport border, police said.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A chaotic scene at a Manchester 7-Eleven required the response of every on-call police officer after a massive brawl broke out at the convenience store on Friday night, according to police. George Stanley, 29, Richard Cooper, 24, Howard Cooper, 25, and Alexander Cooper, 29, were all...
Thankfully no one, innocent or otherwise, was hurt during this latest incident where gunplay was involved. Holyoke police are reporting that three men have been arrested after a Monday "shots fired" incident. According to a Holyoke Police Department Facebook post, this past Monday afternoon, officers were called to a residence...
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty for his role in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Donya Johnson, 20, of Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court late Friday afternoon on one count each...
A dog was shot, and an officer injured after an incident in Fall River on Friday. According to Det. Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 5:45 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a multi-family residence on South Main Street near the Fall River and Tiverton line. A police response had been...
GREENLAND, N.H. — A tractor-trailer driven by a Leominster resident was involved in a crash that killed a man from Maine on Memorial Day, according to authorities. Frank Belskis, 92, of Rumford, Maine, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 30 on Interstate 95 northbound in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 westbound between exit 59 (Route 130) and the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 11 AM Saturday morning. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
METHUEN — Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested a reckless dirt bike operator last night on numerous motor vehicle charges. At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was conducting patrol as a marked traffic unit when he observed approximately five motorcycles and dirt bikes heading southbound on Broadway. The operators of these bikes were observed to be allegedly violating numerous traffic laws and not wearing helmets.
ONSET – One person was reportedly shot in Onset around 1:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to Tobey Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Multiple Wareham and Mass State Police units converged on the scene to search for a suspect. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
SANDWICH, Mass. — A woman was killed when her car collided with a dump truck on Cape Cod. The crash happened around 9:48 a.m. Friday on Rt. 130 in Sandwich, police said. Police said a white 2016 Kia Soul was pulling out of Heritage Plaza when it collided with a 10-wheel dump truck. The driver of the Kia, a 66-year-old Sandwich woman, died from her injuries.
NEW BEDFORD — Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported after shots were fired in New Bedford's West End early Friday morning. New Bedford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola noted the incident did result in some property damage. Patrol units responded to shots fired in the neighborhood...
WORCESTER - Police arrested a local man on several charges at a on Wednesday, June 8, for allegedly holding two individuals at gunpoint inside the apartment building where he lives. Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at around 7:40 PM. When they arrived at the...
