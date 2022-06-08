Malden police: Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO