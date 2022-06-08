ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden police: Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalden police: Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

New Bedford police seize drugs, guns and ammunition from recent offender

NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WJAR) — New Bedford police detectives arrested a recently released offender, after seizing a variety of drugs, guns and ammunition. After searching the home and car of 25-year-old James Souza and his girlfriend, Caroline Rivera, 26, police said detectives found cocaine, fentanyl, digital scales, two guns, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Search Warrant Leads to Gun, Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - Officers with the Worcester Police Gang Unit arrested two individuals on Seymour Street after serving a search warrant on Friday, June 10. Officers entered the residence around 6 AM as a woman threw a plastic bag out of a window, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officers found the bag, which appeared to contain cocaine.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
KRMG

6-year-old boy remains missing after mother drowns trying to rescue him from Massachusetts river

AMESBURY, Mass. — (AMESBURY, Mass.) -- A 6-year-old boy remains missing days after his mother drowned while trying to rescue him and his sister from a Massachusetts river. The child disappeared into the Merrimack River Thursday evening while with his family, who were fishing and swimming on Deer Island, a recreational area near the Amesbury and Newburyport border, police said.
AMESBURY, MA
WBEC AM

Western Mass. Police Arrest Three On Gun And Drug Charges

Thankfully no one, innocent or otherwise, was hurt during this latest incident where gunplay was involved. Holyoke police are reporting that three men have been arrested after a Monday "shots fired" incident. According to a Holyoke Police Department Facebook post, this past Monday afternoon, officers were called to a residence...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruiser#Police Headquarters#Ncd Rrb
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
capecoddaily.com

Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A car reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 westbound between exit 59 (Route 130) and the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 11 AM Saturday morning. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Vehicle crashes into woods before Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

“Reckless” Massachusetts dirt bike rider arrested on list of charges after foot pursuit

METHUEN — Chief Scott J. McNamara reports that the Methuen Police Department arrested a reckless dirt bike operator last night on numerous motor vehicle charges. At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was conducting patrol as a marked traffic unit when he observed approximately five motorcycles and dirt bikes heading southbound on Broadway. The operators of these bikes were observed to be allegedly violating numerous traffic laws and not wearing helmets.
METHUEN, MA
capecod.com

One person airlifted after shooting in Onset

ONSET – One person was reportedly shot in Onset around 1:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to Tobey Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Multiple Wareham and Mass State Police units converged on the scene to search for a suspect. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in crash involving dump truck on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. — A woman was killed when her car collided with a dump truck on Cape Cod. The crash happened around 9:48 a.m. Friday on Rt. 130 in Sandwich, police said. Police said a white 2016 Kia Soul was pulling out of Heritage Plaza when it collided with a 10-wheel dump truck. The driver of the Kia, a 66-year-old Sandwich woman, died from her injuries.
SANDWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Latest New Bedford Shooting

NEW BEDFORD — Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported after shots were fired in New Bedford's West End early Friday morning. New Bedford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola noted the incident did result in some property damage. Patrol units responded to shots fired in the neighborhood...
liveboston617.org

Four Suspects in Custody After Four Loaded Firearms and Drugs Recovered During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy