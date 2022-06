Yesterday at approximately 2:13 p.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for the report of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and located an SUV that had collided with multiple parked vehicles and flipped as it came to a stop. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a juvenile male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO