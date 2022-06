Myreta E Elvey, 80, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Myreta was born in Needmore, PA on September 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Zoe (Swope) and Cletus Hershey Hann. She was the widow of Jack Randal Elvey whom she married in 1964 and he passed away in January of 1995.

NEEDMORE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO