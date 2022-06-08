How to Watch the 'Queer as Folk' Reboot Online

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."

