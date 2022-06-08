Man wanted after attempting to drive away from Williamsburg hospital in vehicle with 4 kids in it

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for an abduction and motor vehicle larceny that took place at an emergency room parking lot in Williamsburg.

On June 5 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to 1500 Commonwealth Avenue.

According to police, at 5 a.m., a man walked from the 7-Eleven located at 7337 Pocahontas Trail to the parking lot of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital.

He located a vehicle that was running in the emergency room parking lot and entered the vehicle from the driver’s side door.

Police say he began to reverse the vehicle out of the parking space and then exited the vehicle before driving any further.

At the time of the theft, four kids were inside the vehicle.

Police say the suspect ran back to the original 7-Eleven and it is believed that he caught a ride from the 7-Eleven parking lot. Throughout the incident, police say he was carrying a 1 to 2.5-gallon red-colored gas can.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 6’0” tall, 170 lbs, with short brown receding hair, and a short brown beard. He was wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts with light-colored stripes running down the sides, and white/red basketball-style shoes.

There was no property damage or physical injury was reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to please call the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

