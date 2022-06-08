ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers protest proposed changes to PennDOT bridge tolling

By James Wesser, George Stockburger, Sanika Bhargaw
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoiIQ_0g4icpen00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state and local lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building on Wednesday in bipartisan opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plan.

The plan to toll nine aging bridges is currently tied up in the courts after a judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.

PennDOT believes the tolling is necessary to pay for plans to replace nine aging bridges across the state. The proposed toll would be between one and two dollars, and lawmakers who are against the plan say it’ll cost the average commuter an extra $1,000 a year.

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

“With the price of gasoline, with inflation at the rate that it is, already many people in Cumberland County are living below a livable wage, and so where are they going to get that extra money from,” asked Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi.

The nine bridges that would be affected include:

“It is never acceptable for the hardworking people of Pennsylvania to pay a new tax, fee or toll when gas prices are skyrocketing,” said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

In the lawsuit filed in March, lawyers for the county and municipalities argued both that the process followed by PennDOT and the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board violated the 2012 law that created the board.

In part, they said that residents of the county and municipalities had not had a legitimate opportunity to be heard on one of the bridges that might be tolled — I-83′s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River — before the board gave PennDOT permission to pursue it.

Pennsylvania judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

The lawyers also argued that the law itself violated constitutional prohibitions against the Legislature delegating its taxation authority, in this case to the board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

PA Is The Only State Where Municipal Police Cannot Use Radar Speed Enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) – Pennsylvania is the only state in the country where municipal police are unable to use radar technology to enforce speed limits. Local police departments, township and city officials, and some state lawmakers have been trying to change that for years. Today, they called upon the...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Traffic
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf names new Dept. of General Services Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Department of General Service (DGS) Secretary Curt Topper will leave his position on June 30. The governor also announced his intention to name Joseph Lee as Acting Secretary. “Curt is an innovative and forward-thinking leader, and in his time at the Department of General Services, he […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#South Bridge#Tolling#State#Pennsylvania House#Susquehanna Project
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

It’s budget season in Pennsylvania. Here are five issues to look for

HARRISBURG, PA – It’s budget season in Harrisburg. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have until midnight on June 30 to pass the 2022-23 state budget, which allocates tens of billions of state tax dollars to fund education, economic growth, community development, and human services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. police departments could soon use radar to catch speeding drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is currently the only state in the country that doesn’t allow local police departments to use radar guns to catch speeding drivers. A group of public officials and law enforcements groups are rallying today at the State Capitol to expand radar use. Currently under...
WTAJ

Pennsylvania police rally in Harrisburg for radar rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar? Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it. According to the National […]
HARRISBURG, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's political leaders line up behind hydrogen hub to grab federal dollars

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly has been at odds with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on spending and budget priorities, both parties have shown bipartisan cooperation for billions in energy-related federal funds. Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, along with Wolf, issued a letter lending their support for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy