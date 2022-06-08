NWS report: EF-2 tornado tracked 9 miles near Buckner

A second tornado that struck in the Kansas City area during the early morning Wednesday was more powerful, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The tornado that struck northeast Jackson County near Buckner was an EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph, according to an assessment from the National Weather Service damage survey team.

It tracked along US 24 for nine miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

That tornado was separate from the EF-1 tornado that tracked for 14 miles along 95th Street in Johnson and Jackson counties.

Emergency management officials from across the region were assessing the timing and effectiveness of warning systems, some of which didn't trigger until after the suspected tornado had passed.

