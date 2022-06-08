ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckner, MO

NWS report: EF-2 tornado tracked 9 miles near Buckner

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056g2P_0g4ickUO00

A second tornado that struck in the Kansas City area during the early morning Wednesday was more powerful, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

RELATED | Tornado-warned storms leave trees down, structures damaged

The tornado that struck northeast Jackson County near Buckner was an EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph, according to an assessment from the National Weather Service damage survey team.

It tracked along US 24 for nine miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

That tornado was separate from the EF-1 tornado that tracked for 14 miles along 95th Street in Johnson and Jackson counties.

Emergency management officials from across the region were assessing the timing and effectiveness of warning systems, some of which didn't trigger until after the suspected tornado had passed.

PHOTO GALLERY | Storms roll through Kansas City, leave behind damage

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater kc area has patchy fog early in the day before sunshine returns. On Saturday there will be a high in the upper 80s near 90. A chance of strong storms late evening into the overnight. Saturday is an **Alert Day** due to these storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Buckner, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100 mph, tracked 14 miles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado. The National Weather Service said preliminary results are that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri. The Weather Service stated the tornado had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Ef 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
kjluradio.com

Tornado reported early this morning in Kansas City

Kansas City news sources report a tornado touched down early this morning in Johnson County. KSHB says a confirmed tornado bounced up and down a couple times, just before 2 a.m. The Kansas City Star reports Lee’s Summit appears to be one of the hardest hit areas. A home there...
KANSAS CITY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Livingston; Mercer; Nodaway; Worth TORNADO WATCH 345 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL DAVIESS GRUNDY HARRISON LIVINGSTON MERCER IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, GALLATIN, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KING CITY, LATHROP, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, PLATTSBURG, POLO, PRINCETON, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy