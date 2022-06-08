ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euan Blair’s start-up for apprenticeships reaches £1.4bn value

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubZ5k_0g4icjbf00
Euan Blair’s Multiverse works with more than 500 businesses including Microsoft, Visa and the investment bank Morgan Stanley.

An education company founded by Euan Blair, son of the former prime minister Tony Blair, has been valued at $1.7bn (£1.4bn) after its latest fundraising.

The investment in Multiverse gives the 38-year-old a paper fortune of between $425m and $850m, while doubling the valuation of the business in less than a year. The company helps young people in the UK and US who have not been to university find apprenticeships with companies and access training.

“There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive and there is an incredible opportunity before us to change the status quo with apprenticeships,” said Blair, Multiverse’s CEO. “This funding will help us bring more people without degrees or in need of reskilling into tech careers and ultimately create a more diverse group of future leaders.”

Blair’s father implemented a policy of bringing 50% of young people into higher education when he was prime minister, but his son added in a LinkedIn post on Monday that an emphasis on undergraduate degrees was not enough.

“One of the things that’s so broken about the current system is it tries to pretend a three- or four-year undergraduate degree is enough to see you through a multi-decade career,” he said “We won’t make the same mistake with apprenticeships. Our vision is for a system in which people can return to apprenticeships whenever they need to, to level up their career.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Blair founded the group in 2016 with the aim of matching young adults and those looking to reskill with apprenticeships. The firm now works with more than 500 businesses including Microsoft, Visa and the investment bank Morgan Stanley. It has helped more than 8,000 people go through apprenticeships in the UK and US. Of the apprentices directly placed with companies by Multiverse, 56% of those are people of colour, more than half are women and a third come from poor communities.

The latest funding injection has come from US investment firm StepStone Group, and previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst. Multiverse, which employs 600 people, aims to use the money to expand further across the US, where it launched in January last year.

The investment of $220m catapults Multiverse into the ranks of British unicorns, a term for start-up tech businesses that have reached a valuation of more than $1bn.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Spotify Lays Out Roadmap to Higher Margins: Here’s the Plan

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and a parade of top executives had a simple message for investors in a live-streamed presentation from New York on Wednesday (June 8): Our margins will be better. Although the company has communicated its long-term vision through quarterly earnings calls, press releases and occasional Wall Street...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
Reuters

Argentine fintech Uala gets final approval for Wilobank acquisition

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank on Thursday approved digital banking startup Uala’s acquisition of rival Wilobank, the final hurdle to a deal that grants the Argentine “unicorn” greater scope in its quest to expand its financial services in Latin America. The deal, which was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Boots deal will add to Reliance’s retail black box

MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s retail king is on a decadent foreign shopping trip. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has submitted a binding bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA.O) UK retail pharmacy business in a consortium with Apollo Global Management (APO.N), a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews. The offer is worth more than 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), according to Bloomberg. A purchase would mark a pivot overseas for the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate and will enlarge the black box around its retail operations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK shares slip as U.S. inflation fans fears of aggressive rate hikes

June 10 (Reuters) - British shares fell on Friday as persistently hot U.S. inflation data exacerbated investors' fears of aggressive rate hikes, while GSK rose as its respiratory vaccine succeeded in a late-stage trial for older adults. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 2.1% recording its worst session...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Apprenticeships#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy