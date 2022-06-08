ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Dems want abortion to be a constitutional right

By Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8XQ6_0g4icRfT00

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The right to an abortion and to use or refuse contraceptives would be enshrined in the California Constitution under an amendment announced Wednesday by Democratic legislative leaders who are seeking to blunt a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections.

Lawmakers are moving quickly to place the amendment on the November ballot, which would likely boost turnout from both sides of the abortion debate. The announcement of the amendment came a day after a California primary election that produced abysmal turnout.

Four conservative states — Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia — have amended their constitutions to declare abortion is not a protected right. Meanwhile, over a dozen states have at least some abortion protections codified in law, including California, where lawmakers want to extend rights even further into pregnancy and add contraceptives as well.

Voters in Vermont will consider an amendment in November that would protect “personal reproductive autonomy,” but it does not include the word “abortion” and allows for an exception “justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

California’s proposal goes a step beyond with the language on contraceptives. Some believe that if the high court overturns federal abortion protections, conservative groups will push for a ban on contraceptives.

“Too many times, history has shown us that human rights must be enshrined in the constitution so that no one can infringe upon them,” said Sen. Toni Atkins, a Democrat and president pro tempore of the California Senate. “This is one such historic moment, and it must be met with a historic response.”

California’s Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that the state constitution protects abortion, but the new proposal from Democrats would actually add an amendment to specifically list the procedure as a right.

In 1972, California voters added a right to privacy to the constitution. One year later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the U.S. Constitution’s implied right to privacy protects a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council that opposes abortion, said the proposed amendment would be “redundant” because of the California court’s previous rulings.

“I think it just shows how this is a fixation for the Democrats in Sacramento that crowds out a lot of focus on other issues that are really concerning,” he said.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case from Mississippi over that state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. California’s Democratic leaders and abortion rights activists were alarmed last month by the leak of a draft court opinion that declared abortion has no “sound basis in precedent.” That opinion could change when the court issues a final ruling later this month.

“Recent events have shown us that we must take every measure imaginable to ensure the right to abortion remains possible in California,” said Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “No judge, or politician, should be able to rob people of their power to control their own bodies, their own lives, their own futures.”

The constitutional amendment is among 13 proposed laws California Democrats have put forward this year designed to make California a sanctuary for pregnant people who live in states where abortion could soon be outlawed or severely restricted if the high court strikes down Roe. All the proposals have passed at least one legislative chamber, putting them on track to be signed into law later this year.

The amendment requires two-thirds approval in the Senate and Assembly, a threshold that should be easy for Democrats to meet because they control both by wide margins. Lawmakers have to act quickly, however, because the deadline to put the issue on the fall ballot is June 30.

The post California Dems want abortion to be a constitutional right appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

California bees can legally be fish and have the same protections, a court has ruled

By Zoe Sottile, CNN A fishy ruling from California: A California court has ruled bees can legally be considered fish under specific circumstances. The ruling, released May 31, reversed an earlier judgment which found bumblebees could not be considered “fish” under the California Endangered Species Act. “The issue presented here is whether the bumblebee, a The post California bees can legally be fish and have the same protections, a court has ruled appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges it faces after its equipment sparked a wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern California two years ago, prosecutors announced. PG&E was arraigned at a court in Redding on 31 criminal The post PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire appeared first on KION546.
REDDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PG&E pledges net-zero emissions by 2040, will keep using gas

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s largest utility on Wednesday outlined a multi-decade plan that aims to more rapidly reduce to zero its net greenhouse gas emissions while still using natural gas to produce power. Pacific Gas & Electric’s plan is to take as much carbon out of the air The post PG&E pledges net-zero emissions by 2040, will keep using gas appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

4 out of 5 Marines dead after aircraft crashes in California desert

California (KION)- UPDATE JUNE 9, 2022 A federal source tells CBS News four out of five Marine service members are dead after a U.S. Marine transport aircraft went down in a remote desert in Southern California. There is no word on the condition of the fifth Marine. The spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Maj. Mason The post 4 out of 5 Marines dead after aircraft crashes in California desert appeared first on KION546.
BRAWLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
State
West Virginia State
KION News Channel 5/46

Three dead in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing facility

SMITHSBURG, Mary. (KION-TV)-- Three people are dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility, according to authorities. The shooting happened at Columbia Machine on the 12900 block of Bikle Road bear Smithsburg High and Middle Schools, according to our FOX News affiliate. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he has been briefed on the shooting. He The post Three dead in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing facility appeared first on KION546.
SMITHSBURG, MD
KION News Channel 5/46

California bid to create legal drug injection sites advances

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California moved a step closer Wednesday to creating sites where people could legally use drugs under supervision designed to save them from dying if they overdose, over the objections of opponents who said the state would be enabling dangerous and illegal activity. The full Assembly will The post California bid to create legal drug injection sites advances appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

By JANIE HAR Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The post California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

By JAY REEVES and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said The post Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls appeared first on KION546.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Atkins
KION News Channel 5/46

Lifeguard shortage could impact summer activities

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) – Another nationwide shortage is making waves and experts warn this one could be dangerous. The American Lifeguard Association reports a national lifeguard shortage could impact many over 300-thousand pools. The organization said around a third to nearly a half of the pools will likely be affected. Experts blame several issues for The post Lifeguard shortage could impact summer activities appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy