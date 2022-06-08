ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spongy caterpillars back with a vengeance, plaguing trees, homes

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WRGB) — They’re back again this year, and they're coming for your trees. Those creepy, crawly, destructive spongey caterpillars are expected to wreak havoc across New York. Is there anything we can do about it?. In terms of what concerned property owners can...

