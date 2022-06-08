Suspect in custody following threats to local schools

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Sara M. Lemay, 48, passed away from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night in the Township of Cleveland. An 11-year-old passenger was also flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
Waupaca Co. law enforcement has issued a statewide alert for an endangered 26-year-old man who was last seen in Stevens Point. Brandon Edward Colligan is a white man, 5’10” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.
(WFRV) – An interdiction hosted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led to just under one hundred traffic stops and multiple arrests. According to the Shawano County Drug Task Force, on June 9 a large-scale criminal interdiction was held across Shawano County. The interdiction was set up to...
A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m. According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes...
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- In response to the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas protesters gathered across the country, including Minocqua, for gun violence prevention. The national 'March For Our Lives' protests calls for President Joe Biden and lawmakers to take action to stop gun violence. The...
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Some of those charged in the Capitol riots were from Wisconsin and not all of those cases have been resolved. We’ve been looking into this. According to the US Department of Justice, nine Wisconsinites have been charged for their participation. As of now, only four cases remain pending before a judge.
The month of June and summer in general is the busy season for weddings. Many couples choose to tie the knot when the weather is nice - especially here in the Northland. But before they head to the altar, soon-to-be bride and grooms in Wisconsin will want to take a double-peak at that marriage license. Especially if they plan to cross state lines or are juggling later calendar dates.
A northern Wisconsin logger faces possible time behind bars on charges he illegally cut timber in an environmentally sensitive part of the 1.5 million-acre Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich on charges of stealing, injuring, cutting and removing live oak timber from...
RHINELANDER- Clean, dry, repeat. That’s the process Tim Brunette goes through every day with thousands of clothing items. “Just like coming back from the store," said Tim. Tim works at City Cleaners in Rhinelander, a business that’s held its place in more ways than one. His siblings, parents, and grandparents have all stayed with the family business.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Midwest’s largest grower and producer of ginseng settled a lawsuit where a male supervisor was accused of sexual harassment. In a release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Baumann Farms LLP will pay $180,812.50 as well as other ‘significant’ relief to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit is described as sexual harassment, retaliation, and national origin discrimination lawsuit, and that was filed by EEOC.
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Replacing paving marking. Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter moving lane closures. For the upcoming week, work is planned in the following counties:. Bayfield: WIS 13.
ELCHO - Elcho School District is going to have new leadership this summer. The Elcho School District Board of Education selected Mrs. Rachel Lemanczyk as the next superintendent of the District. She will officially take her new position July 1. Mrs. Lemanczyk has 27 years of experience in education. She...
RHINELANDER - Around 12 and a half years ago Sergeant Ryan Adams of Rhinelander was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan. While he's no longer with us, his legacy lives on with an organization bearing his name…and a new memorial ride. Camp Ryan Adams assists current military veterans...
