ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Gas in Berks hits milestone of $5 a gallon

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKS CO. Pa. - Berks County gas prices have hit a new milestone. The average price per gallon is now just over...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 5

Related
biz570.com

Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. TERRAIN ON THE PARKWAY: 1625 Lehigh Parkway East, Allentown. Pet lovers rejoice. Among the features offered at this new apartment complex along the Little Lehigh Creek are pet...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Berks County, PA
Traffic
County
Berks County, PA
abc27.com

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a partially filled chocolate tank. A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania switch-to-grazing project aims to save farmers, land and Chesapeake Bay

Can a new organic milk line that relies on grazing, animal welfare, healthier cows, well-paid farmers and conservation practices help save both the Chesapeake Bay and struggling dairy farmers in Pennsylvania?. The multi-partner experiment known as the Dairy Grazing Project has launched in Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Dauphin counties. This...
erienewsnow.com

Two people rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania

Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said. Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN. "One patient was transported by ground and one person was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ukraine#Berks Co#The European Union#Russian
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Amtrak Train Strikes Pedestrian Dead In Central PA: Dispatch

One person has died after they were hit by a train in central Pennsylvania, according to emergency dispatchers. Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an Amtrak main line train near Dillerville Road in Lancaster around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, a Lancaster County Wide Communications supervisor says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WFMZ-TV Online

Mo Donegal llega primero a la meta en Belmont Stakes.

ELMONT, Nueva York, EE.UU. (AP) — Mo Donegal llega primero a la meta en Belmont Stakes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. Todos los derechos reservados. Este material no puede ser publicado, difundido, reescrito o redistribuido sin permiso. DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man sentenced for threatening to kill U.S. Senators

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenelm L. Shirk, a former attorney in Lebanon, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days’ imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
LEBANON, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PECO repairs gas leak near site of fatal Pottstown explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Reports of a gas odor in the air prompted a utility crew to return to the area where a home exploded in Pottstown, Montgomery County. PECO said it received the reports on Monday in the area of Hale and Jefferson streets, about two blocks away from the site of the explosion.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. House passes bill aiming to restrict fireworks use

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With summertime comes fireworks, but with fireworks can come chaos. “They are an issue,” says John Christopher, Captain of the Allentown Fire Department. That’s why Pennsylvania state lawmakers are stepping in. “You hear it and it's a huge quality-of-life issue. It can be even more...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy