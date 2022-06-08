ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Family gifted wheelchair-accessible van from Lori's Voice

By Janice Allen
 3 days ago
A family from Brighton will be making the trip back to the east side of the state Wednesday in a brand-new wheelchair-accessible van.

The Vincent family was selected to win the vehicle from more than 350 entries in the new Lori's Voice van-gifting initiative.

Jordon and Justin Vincent have three children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), including 5-year-old Jace, who uses a wheelchair.

"I was pretty shocked; I don't know, we were not expecting it," Jordon told FOX 17 News. "We're grateful. We wouldn't have been able to do this for [Jace] anytime soon. Knowing that he has this, I don't know, makes me very happy, emotional."

The family was presented with the vehicle at Clock Mobility in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Jordon and Justin Vincent pose with son Jace in front of their new van.

Lori's Voice is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with special needs and mobility issues across West Michigan.

Founders Dave and Lori Hastings say they were able to launch the van-gifting initiative — giving away a new wheelchair-accessible van valued at $75,000 dollars every three months — thanks to a generous $1 million donation last fall.

The initiative is open to families across the state, allowing Lori's Voice to expand its reach.

Although the nonprofit has already given away more than 100 vans, Wednesday's giveaway marks the first of a brand-new van.

"That's what the donor wanted us to do. They wanted us to spend that money, so we came up with a plan," explained Dave Hastings. "It's really generated a lot of applications and awareness for Lori's Voice."

Dave and Lori Hastings, Founders of Lori's Voice

"Everyone's a winner in our heart. We'd love to buy a van for every family," added Lori Hastings. "This family really stood out, so they're the lucky winners this time ... we're just here to help, so we're excited and we're going to need more donors. So, if anybody's out there and they want to give, come be a part of us. We'd love to have you feel the good feelings we get to feel when we give something like this out."

Jace said he's excited to be able to take the new van to a nearby wheelchair park.

"Just seeing him struggle daily to try to fit in with his brothers, sisters, not being able to be as active ... I think it means a lot to Jace, to our family, and I just can't thank them enough," said Justin, Jace's dad.

Applications are already open for the next van giveaway in September.

To learn more about Lori's Voice, or to apply, click here.

WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
