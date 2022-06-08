ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees is officially out of the NBC booth after one year

By Scott Rogust
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will no longer be an analyst for the network after just one year on the job. Drew Brees was the latest retired NFL quarterback to make the jump to broadcasting, joining NBC Sports. But after one season...

