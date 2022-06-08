ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s not time to panic over David Pastrnak… yet

By Scott Mc Laughlin
A month from now, it might be time to panic over David Pastrnak’s future in Boston. There exists a scenario where Pastrnak is unwilling to sign an extension with the Bruins, or the two sides discover they are far apart on a new deal.

If that happens, the Bruins would have to seriously consider trading the 26-year-old star right wing. They cannot afford to lose him for nothing if he walks away as an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. Shopping Pastrnak this summer rather than during the season would allow more suitors to bid and net them a massive return.

But -- and this cannot be emphasized enough -- we’re not there yet.

Bruins fans have understandably been on edge recently. There was already uncertainty around Patrice Bergeron’s future. Major surgeries for Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy that will force them to miss the start of the season were unexpected and unwelcome developments. For many, so too was the Monday night firing of coach Bruce Cassidy.

Now add in an article from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa on Tuesday that paints a bleak picture of Pastrnak’s future. In it, Shinzawa shares a text from “a source close to Pastrnak” who claims Pastrnak didn’t like how the Bruins treated close friends Torey Krug and David Krejci and that there is “no chance he comes back with Sweens [Don Sweeney] as GM.”

If that’s true, sound the alarms. If that’s true, the calls to fire Sweeney will understandably get even louder.

Key word: If. There is a counter here. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy both passed along messages from Pastrnak’s agent, JP Barry, on Wednesday. Notably, Barry says that there has been communication with Sweeney, that they have a “solid relationship” with him, and that all parties are planning to sit down in July to “begin extension negotiations.” Technically, the two sides are not allowed to do so before July 13, when Pastrnak will be one business year away from his contract expiring.

There has not been any indication from Pastrnak himself that he is unhappy in Boston or that he doesn’t want to sign a long-term extension. During his end-of-season media availability, he said he hadn’t thought about his next contract yet , understandably pointing out that he “had a lot of other stuff I’ve been worrying about the whole year.”

Just last week, Pastrnak posted a video of himself playfully asking Krejci if he was going to return to Boston this season . At the risk of reading too much into a fun, relatively meaningless post, that doesn’t seem like the kind of thing Pastrnak would do if he were planning his own exit from the Bruins.

The last time Pastrnak was up for a contract, in 2017, he signed a team-friendly six-year deal worth $6.67 million per year. It’s entirely possible that he won’t be as willing to take a hometown discount this time around.

This will be the biggest payday of Pastrnak’s life. Assuming it is an eight-year max deal, his next contract would not come until his mid-30s. Wanting to maximize his earnings would be completely understandable.

That old $7-7.25 million salary ceiling that had been set by the likes of Bergeron, Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask has been shattered. McAvoy will make $9.5 million for next season and seven more after it. As an elite goal-scorer in his prime, Pastrnak has every right to seek something in that neighborhood.

The Bruins know that, just like they knew what McAvoy’s value was based on what other top defensemen were getting paid. If they want to keep Pastrnak, they know they’ll have to give him a significant raise. And Sweeney says he does want to keep him.

“We’ll dive right into it at the earliest possible time that we’re allowed to and get that indication,” Sweeney said after the season. “There’s never been an indication otherwise, that this is where he wants to play. He’s obviously a great player and an important player for us, and we’ll attack it like we have done with all the other players that we feel the same way.”

Is it possible that those July talks between Sweeney, Pastrnak and his agent go poorly? Of course. Is it possible that we’ve already seen Pastrnak’s last game as a Bruin? Yes, it is.

But the sky hasn’t fallen yet. It’s also possible, perhaps even likely, that those talks go well and Pastrnak agrees to a long-term extension before the 2022-23 season begins. Take a deep breath and save the panic -- at least on this topic -- for another month.

