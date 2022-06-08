ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia QB Lands NIL Deal With Local McDonald’s Restaurants

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33owV3_0g4iXTXI00

As part of his deal, he’ll get his own signature meal at local locations.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong landed his first NIL deal and it will net him his own signature meal at local McDonald’s locations.

Cavalier Futures, a Virginia alumni-driven collective, announced Armstrong’s sponsorship deal with local McDonald’s franchises owned & operated by RAHE, Inc. and the specifics of his meal have yet to be determined. The meal will be similar to the Travis Scott “Cactus Jack Meal” and will be available later this year in participating Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley locations, according to the release.

As part of the deal, he will also do social media promotion for the fast-food restaurants and will visit the Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House several times.

“I am really grateful for this sponsorship opportunity,” Armstrong said. “I am especially looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House this year. It was important to me to incorporate community engagement into my first major NIL deal.”

Armstrong started in all 11 games in 2021 and threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. He completed 65.2% of his passes and threw 10 interceptions as well. The Cavaliers finished their season 6–6.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Virginia coverage, go to Cavaliers Now

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

I Went Whitewater Rafting, Sailed Down a Zip Line, and Slept in a Tree House in West Virginia's New National Park

I'd been warned that most first-timers get tossed out of the raft at some point, but it was still a shock when, after a particularly raucous spin in a Class III rapid on the New River in West Virginia, I found myself underneath the big blue boat I had been sitting in just seconds ago. I felt along the bottom of the raft blindly, but since it was moving through a sort of whirlpool, I struggled to get a hold.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Football
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
The Associated Press

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia’s governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students’ preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
VIRGINIA STATE
On3.com

On300 OL Layth Ghannam commits to Virginia Tech

Charleston (W.V.) George Washington four-star interior offensive lineman Layth Ghannam has committed to Virginia Tech, announcing the news Saturday on social media. Ghannam is the No. 248 overall prospect in the 2023 On300 ranking, which also places him as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 1 prospect from the state of West Virginia.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy