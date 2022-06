WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A company out of South Carolina is looking to redevelop The Carolinian Inn along Market Street in Wilmington. Paramounte Engineering and Orange Capital Advisors are proposing a 148-unit community of 100 apartments and 48 townhomes on the 8.76-acre parcel. The plans are still in the early phases, but the architect is aiming for three or four-story apartment buildings consisting of one to two bedrooms. The apartments would be for rent and it has not yet been decided if the townhomes would be for rent or for sale.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO