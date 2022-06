On Saturday, more than 1,000 people marched through downtown Los Angeles to demand tougher gun laws. The March for Our Lives rally is a nationwide movement led by students and comes in light of recent mass shootings. The message against gun violence was loud and visible throughout the march. Demonstrators walked from Grand Park, through the streets of downtown LA, holding signs that called for a ban on assault rifles and tougher gun legislation. "It starts with raising the age of gun possession to 21. It starts with a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines. It starts with having mental healthcare...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO