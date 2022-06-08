Camping with Sarah: tips on camping at Fort McCallister State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A week-long engineering camp wraps up in Savannah today. It all came to a close with a tour of one of Savannah’s newest buildings, the EnMarket Arena. 25 students from schools across the Savannah area got a behind the scenes look today. It’s one of several chances they’ve had to see the many different fields of engineering this week.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO