How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Wall Street closed lower Wednesday in more choppy trading as investors were discouraged to see more evidence of inflation’s impact on businesses and another gloomy outlook on the global economy.

Banks and industrial stocks fell broadly, as did some big technology companies. Intel lost 5.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages, rose to 3.02%.

It’s been a bumpy week for major indexes, which have lurched between gains and losses, sometimes by the hour.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.91 points, or 1.1%, to 4,115.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.24 points, or 0.8%, to 32,910.90.

The Nasdaq fell 88.96 points, or 0.7%, to 12,086.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.56 points, or 1.5%, to 1,891.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.23 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 11.20 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.54 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.95 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 650.41 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is down 3,427.40 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,558.70 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 354.31 points, or 15.8%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Indexes, Interest Rates, Treasury, Nasdaq
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
