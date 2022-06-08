LeFevre named Fire Division Chief for White County

DAWSON CO. – A Canton man has been arrested and indicted for stealing prescription pills during an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy. On June 7, 2022, Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, Georgia, was arrested on one count of Armed Robbery. Milford was indicted by a Dawson County Grand Jury and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in May 2022 for an armed robbery which occurred at a Dawsonville, Georgia CVS Pharmacy in 2015. During the 2015 armed robbery, prescription pills were stolen. During this extensive investigation, the GBI was able to identify Milford and secure his indictment.
