LeFevre named Fire Division Chief for White County

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has updated the title and job duties of the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, more commonly known as the MANS Unit. The MANS Unit was established in the late 1980s with the sole focus of combatting illegal drugs in Hall County. Since its inception, the MANS Unit has been comprised primarily of Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators with other agencies providing either full or part-time personnel. Among the agencies that participated in the work of the MANS Unit were the FBI, the GBI, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office and the Gainesville Police.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO