Liberty Trading AD to Dream for Megan Walker, per Report

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

AD returns home to Georgia in trade to the Dream.

The Liberty are reportedly trading guard AD to the Dream for Megan Walker and the rights to Raquel Carrera.

Per The Next Hoops, the team is also finalizing a deal to sign Marine Johannès. The Dream confirmed the AD trade.

AD, the No. 2 pick in 2019, recently returned to the court this season after missing the last two with long-term effects from COVID-19. Before the previous two seasons, AD was limited to 18 games as a rookie due to a hip injury.

In the 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has averaged seven minutes off the bench for New York. AD told Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman this season felt like it was a restart, adding it was time to start “living her truth.”

Pickman: The Return and Rebirth of AD

Durr, a Douglasville, Ga., native, went to high school in Atlanta. Durr joins a Dream team that has been on the rise this season, one that currently sits 7-5 overall and fourth in the Eastern Conference after having three consecutive losing seasons.

In exchange, the Liberty will reportedly acquire Megan Walker, who was picked up by Atlanta off waivers in January after being released by the Mercury. In less than 10 minutes per game, Walker averaged 3.3 points through 12 games.

Johannès, who is currently playing overseas in France, previously played with the Liberty in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. In 2019, Johannès averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The Liberty (4-8) currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference but have won three of the their last four games.

