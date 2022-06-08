Seattle Parks announces beach closures for summer 2022

Due to impending lifeguard shortages at Seattle Parks and Recreation, a few beaches and pools will remain closed for the summer season.

The beaches that will remain closed this season are Matthews Beach, Seward Park Beach and East Green Lake Beach.

Several pools are scheduled for construction work and will be closed for the summer, including the Medgar Evers, Evans and Queen Anne pools.

Starting on June 25, beaches will be open this summer and be guarded by trained and experienced lifeguards from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Madison Beach – 1900 43rd Avenue East

Madrona Beach – 853 Lake Washington Boulevard

Magnuson Beach – Park entrance at Northeast 65th and Sand Point Way Northeast

Mt. Baker Beach – 2301 Lake Washington Boulevard South

Pritchard Beach – 8400 55th Avenue South

West Green Lake Beach – 7312 West Green Lake Drive

Pools that will be open all summer include:

Rainier Beach

Ballard

Meadowbrook

Madison

Southwest

Colman

Mounger

