Steelers coaches excited for knowledge and experience Flores brings

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores says he’s primarily spent time with linebackers these past few weeks, but added he is willing to do anything to help the team, even getting water if it’s needed.

Flores’ fellow Steelers defensive coaches are also excited for the knowledge and experience he will bring to the team.

New defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who took over for a retiring Keith Butler, is treating Flores like a multi-talented star player.

“You use those talents, you don’t try to harness it and keep it in one spot,” said Austin. “He’s been doing a lot of things for us, working linebackers, secondary, D-Line, because he brings a wealth of knowledge and you don’t want to stifle that and we’re excited about him and we’ll see how we keep using him going forward but I know for a fact he’ll be nothing but a help.”

It makes sense, Flores worked with Bill Belichick in New England and coached the Dolphins the past three seasons before being fired and then filing a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial discrimination.

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar jokingly told Flores he thought he was a lot taller on television when he first met him, but that it’s been “fun” to have him.

“He’s a good guy and he brings a lot to the table and he’s relatable and I think the guys are gravitating to him,” said Dunbar.

And that seems to have been Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s plan all along.

Back during NFL meetings in March, Tomlin spoke about adding Flores.

"I love sharpening my sword on his and gaining a perspective that his experiences provide, that wise counsel.”

Defensive Backs Coach Grady Brown says that he’s excited for new ideas Flores will have for the defense.

He’s brought, “just a wealth of knowledge, a different perspective,” said Brown. “We have coaches, obviously Mike T[omlin] is an accomplished defensive coach, accomplished coach in general.

He has a set of experiences. [Austin] has done a lot of things, he’s an accomplished coach . . . and [Flores] comes in with a different perspective.”

Brown adds that since they’ve never all worked together before, he’s excited to see what they can come up with for the defense.

And it’s not just coaches that have been impressed with Flores. Players have also shared their excitement about the addition.

“He’s added so much value,” outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “I’m just thankful for (Steelers coach Mike Tomlin) bringing him in. Him being in the linebacker room, he’s working with inside and outside linebackers. Being able to go with him, it’s been really cool. I’ve already learned so much from him.”