Spring has been jam-packed with major astro events, one of the most notable being Mercury retrograde in Gemini. Though this retrograde is *thankfully* coming to an end on June 3, the cosmos are bringing final emphasis to this sign before the current month ends. The sun and moon will be linking up in this mutable air sign on May 30 at 9 degrees, offering mentally stimulating new beginnings to every zodiac sign’s birth chart; more specifically, mutable signs. The May 2022 new moon in Gemini will affect these signs the most because they have Gemini in a fundamental astrological house within their birth charts, so regardless of whether these four signs have Gemini placements, they’ll notice a significant seed being planted on amid the new moon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO