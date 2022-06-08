Anson Boon and Louis Partridge on having to ‘rough up’ to play Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious in new series ‘Pistol’
Anson Boon and Louis Partridge shared details about their new limited series “Pistol.” They talked about playing Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious from the Sex Pistols and explained how they changed their appearances to play the famous punk rockers.
“Pistol” is available now on Hulu.
