ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Election 2022: IL-17 Congressional Democratic Primary part 1

By Matt Sheehan
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTcH8_0g4iPDNE00

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After this election, most of Peoria and Bloomington will now be a part of the 17th Congressional district.

The campaign for November is nowhere near over, but the June Primaries are just around the corner.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with all six Democratic candidates for the spot. This article will outline part one of this two-part report.

A professor, a former State Representative, and a member of the Illinois Army National Guard are three out of the six candidates running to be the next U.S. Rep. for Illinois’ 17th District.

Angie Normoyle has career experience as a professor of Communications at Augustana College. She also served on the Rock Island County Board. Her role in education has influenced her focus on education, if elected into congress.

“The Pell Grant strikes me as a really great opportunity,” Normoyle said. “It’s a program we already have in place, we know it works. To increase that funding, it’d be a big assist to our students.”

Normoyle said the 17th District is perfectly positioned to be a leader in fixing our supply chain issues.

“We’ve got the transportation with both the highways, trains, and the Mississippi River,” Normoyle said. “Right here in the center of the district, we also have the Rock Island Arsenal. I think we can learn a lot of lessons from what they do as well.”

On the Record: Augustana Professor Angie Normoyle running for IL-17

Litesa Wallace has already made herself known in the Illinois political world. Serving as State Rep. for Illinois’ 67th District from 2014-2019. Wallace told Sheehan she’s ready to serve at the federal level.

“I have a record of being able to get things done here in the State where healthcare is concerned. Childcare, living wages,” Wallace said.

If elected to Congress, Wallace told WMBD that one specific change she wants to see, would impact millions of American families.

“There have been proposals in the Build Back Better plan, to make sure we have Universal Pre-K. I would love for that to happen in our nation,” Wallace said. “Childcare in 2nd and 3rd shift, isn’t often available. We need to make sure those options are there for our workers.”

On the Record: Litesa Wallace running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

Next is Jonathan Logemann. Logemann is a teacher, an alderman in Rockford, and also a Company Commander in the Illinois Army National Guard. His experience in the Armed Services has guided his focus to supporting our veterans.

“Every soldier has taken that oath to defend State and Country,” Logemann said. “We need to make sure as a State, and as a country, we are there for our servicemembers.”

One way to do this, Logemann said, is through more funding.

“Making sure we support these programs, and preparedness programs too. We talk about that a lot in the City of Rockford, too. Natural disasters and those other catastrophes,” Logemann said. “Because we see when they are gutted, and we need them. If the government isn’t there to support our livelihoods, they’re big problems we’ve got to fix.”

Jonathan Logemann: From the Illinois Army National Guard to running for Congress

You just heard from only half of the Democratic candidates. Airing Wednesday night (June 8) is the second part of this report. Candidates in this report are Eric Sorensen, Jacqueline McGowan, and Marsha Williams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/10/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) State Senator Darren Bailey wants Illinois state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address rising gas prices. The Republican gubernatorial candidate held a press conference at an Effingham gas station this past Wednesday where regular gas was $5.19 per gallon. Bailey says lawmakers should permanently roll back the state’s gas tax or at a minimum, lower the sales tax on motor fuel. While Democratic leaders from both chambers are not likely to call for a special session, as lawmakers are busy campaigning before the primary election. State Representatives Adam Niemerg, Blaine Wilhour, and others are also calling for a special session to tackle the issue.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Your Guide to Voting in the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 primary election is well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open ahead of Election Day on June 28. Here's a look at some essential...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
wlds.com

Bailey Calls on General Assembly To Come To Special Session Over State’s High Gas Prices

55th District State Senator and current GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey held a press conference at an Effingham, Illinois gas station yesterday highlighting the state’s ever-rising gas prices. Bailey chided Governor J.B. Pritzker and 95th District Republican State Representative and current GOP Lieutenant Governor candidate Avery Bourne whose running...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Call for special session on gas

Outrage over gas prices made for rich Republican fodder Wednesday at a campaign announcement starring State Sen. Darren Bailey (pictured) (R-Xenia). The senator, one of six Republicans who want to be governor, wants the legislature back in Springfield to do something about the gas tax. The state’s share had been 19 cents for almost thirty years, then doubled and indexed to inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb’s list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Il 17#Democratic Primary#Augustana College
vandaliaradio.com

Congresswoman Mary Miller makes campaign stop in Ramsey

Congresswoman Mary Miller made a campaign stop in Ramsey on Thursday evening. Miller says the campaign for re-election is going well and she’s happy to be out and about in the district. And, Miller talks about the possibility of Republicans taking back the U.S. House and some legislation she...
RAMSEY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

How clean energy is impacting Illinois amid warnings of brownouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As energy bills increase and officials sound the alarm about potential brownouts in Illinois this summer, some experts say the transition to renewables is playing a factor. Experts said the factors driving Illinois’ energy shortfall and increased costs are rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Internet Speed Tests Show Illinois Has Among Fastest in America

Illinois - 171.3 Mbps. Ouch, Iowa. The average internet speed in Illinois ranks it 7th fastest in the country. The key metric in this breakdown is broadband coverage. For Illinois, 89.3% of the state has broadband available compared to only 77.3% for Missouri. Huge difference. It's not just entertainment like...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hoiabc.com

Illinois Congressmen tell what to expect from Jan. 6 Committee hearings

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the January 6 Capitol Insurrection prepares to take the national stage once again with a primetime premiere of the investigation’s findings, Illinois Washington representatives gave a preview of what Americans can expect to see. Committee hearings are not typically televised for the prime-time...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois pension liabilities hit $533B

SPRINGFIELD — Unfunded state pension liabilities have climbed to $8.28 trillion nationally, or nearly $25,000 for every person in the United States, according to a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council released Thursday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

State launches investigation against former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike, for ethics violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ngozi Ezike, the state's former top doctor and the voice of calm during daily pandemic news conferences, is under investigation by the state for possible ethics violations.Our Brad Edwards explains what it's all about.For the better part of two years, Dr. Ezike headed the Illinois Department of Public Health. As part of her job, she stood side-by-side with the governor -- telling everyone the realities of the pandemic.That pandemic work is not part of this investigation. What is under scrutiny, according to the Better Government Association, is when she took a new job.She's currently the head of...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Illinois State Police welcomes 17 new troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police force just got larger, adding 17 new Troopers from Cadet Class 136 on Friday at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. This is the 7th class to graduate under Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed budget for 2023 is the largest...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy