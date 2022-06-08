Vance Honeycutt earns freshman All-America honors

As the UNC baseball program prepares for their Super Regional series against Arkansas this weekend, one Tar Heel is earning national recognition.

Outfielder Vance Honeycutt was named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team on Wednesday. The honor is a huge one for Honeycutt who has been fantastic for the Tar Heels in his first season in Chapel Hill, helping the program capture the ACC Title and advance to the Super Regional along the way.

Honeycutt has appeared and started in all 62 games for the Tar Heels this season, hitting .292 with an OPS of 1.063 and a slugging of .663. He has 24 home runs, 56 RBI and 71 total hits on the year.

He also became the first player in UNC history to have a 20-plus home run and 20-plus steal season.

In addition to this award, Honeycutt was named the ACC Tournament MVP and to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .