Anderson, IN

Anderson police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after woman dies following car crash

By Jesse Wells
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

A small memorial was set up along Arrow Avenue in Anderson, where a 26-year-old woman crashed her car on Sunday.

Police say the victim died two days later, but not from the injuries suffered in the crash.

“We need some justice for my baby. She didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s mother Vickie Hatter.

Vickie’s daughter, Kiara McCullough, passed away at a hospital in Indy on Tuesday morning.  Although police wouldn’t confirm details of how she died, her family claims she had been shot in the head and left behind a large family, including several young kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFfcq_0g4iOJ8R00
Family approved picture of Kiara McCullough

“She’s got 6 babies that she can’t watch grow up,” said Hatter.

“She’s got 6 kids. They need answers they need justice,” said the victim’s sister Myneequa McCollough.

Some of Vickie’s friends and family showed up at the scene on Wednesday.  McCullough’s loved ones urged the public to speak up and help police catch her killer.

“It’s not right. It’s not fair. If anyone knows anything, call police and let them know,” said Hatter.

Right now, Anderson police will not confirm a motive for the homicide but did say the case has been ruled the city’s first homicide of 2022.

“She didn’t deserve this. She took care of her kids and went to work. She loved her family.  She’s loved out here,” said McCullough.

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information is still asked to contact the Anderson Police department at 765-649-8310.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

