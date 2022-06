When the Class of 2022 graduated from the Alexandria City High School on Saturday, many of them did so with a plan for their future. Michelle Andzie-Mensah is a graduating senior who also participated in the Nurse Aide Program, part of the Governor’s Health Sciences Academy. She and 15 other classmates chose and completed the Nurse Aide Pathway, during their junior and senior years.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO