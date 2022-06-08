ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor releases opinion on Battle Creek officer-involved shooting

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney released an opinion Wednesday on an officer-involved shooting that happened last year in Battle Creek.

Prosecutor David Gilbert said, “it is my opinion that these officers violated no criminal law.”

The shooting happened on December 15, 2021 at Summit Pointe First Step Psychiatric Urgent Care near the intersection of Emmett Street and College Street in Battle Creek.

The city says officers tried to take Sareedi Harris into custody, but she took out a gun and started shooting at police while inside a parked car.

READ MORE: Battle Creek woman arrested and injured in officer-involved shooting

In the opinion, Gilbert goes on to say the officers acted in lawful self-defense after Harris put them in a deadly situation.

“It appears Ms. Harris had mental issues at the time, was very paranoid and a danger to those around her. She was armed with a handgun in an automobile and fired at someone she believed was trying to kidnap her child despite an officer trying to take her into custody,” said Gilbert.

He goes on to say Harris fired at and almost killed a care worker before turning the gun on Sgt. Fickle and others.

“Further, the amount of deadly force used was also reasonable due to the danger Ms. Harris posted to police officers and the public at large. The officers fired a total of seven rounds at a person who already tried to shoot one person then pointed it at others before recklessly crashing her vehicle into two vehicles to escape. Despite one child left in the vehicle, the officers each had a clear line of fire when they discharged their weapons and ceased when they did not,” said Gilbert.

Click here for the prosecutor's full opinion.

Harris was later charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and malicious destruction of police property.

She was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation in January.

The report came back in March, but now an independent evaluation is underway.

Harris' next court date is scheduled for June 28.

