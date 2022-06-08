ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concerts

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The music is back so don’t miss a moment of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concert Series. Bring your family or friends to the East Longmeadow High School athletic field beginning at 7 p.m.

  • June 29
  • July 10
  • July 13
  • July 20
  • July 27
  • August 3
  • August 10
  • August 17

Parking and the show are free! Before you go, catch the concert forecast from the 22News Storm Team on 22News at 6 and WWLP.com. Rain dates for each performance will be the Thursday after.

