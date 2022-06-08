East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concerts
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The music is back so don’t miss a moment of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concert Series. Bring your family or friends to the East Longmeadow High School athletic field beginning at 7 p.m.
- June 29
- July 10
- July 13
- July 20
- July 27
- August 3
- August 10
- August 17
Parking and the show are free! Before you go, catch the concert forecast from the 22News Storm Team on 22News at 6 and WWLP.com. Rain dates for each performance will be the Thursday after.
