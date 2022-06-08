Results from Tuesday’s election

Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen met this Tuesday to discuses the radio tower at City Lake and heard an update on the post office repairs and water leak at Bill Watson Park. The radio tower was built in 2004 and was once used by the Poplarville School District’s school bus drivers for communication, but is no longer in use and has no use in the future. Police Chief Daniel Collier recently visited the tower to inspect its left over equipment. He found two working but outdated repeaters, one of which he plans to make use of at his department and the other will be used by the fire department. Mayor Louise Smith asked the Board if the city should to sell the tower. Public Works Superintendent Sam Hale says the tower has more worth today, especially since there is an old generator inside the tower. In 2004 the tower was worth an estimated $17,000. Board members Bobby Nestle and Anne Gendusa Smith believe the city should advertise for bids on the equipment, and the rest of the Board seemed to agree. No motion was made to that effect, but city attorney Gregory P. Holcomb was asked to conduct some research and gather specifics on how to sell the tower.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO