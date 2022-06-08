ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Results from Tuesday’s election

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, 11.67 percent of the registered voters turned out to cast their ballot for the Fourth Congressional District U.S. House of Representatives. According to statistics from the Pearl River County Circuit Clerk’s office, 3,562 republican ballots were cast and 453 democrat ballots were cast, for a...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 3

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Wagner leads over Palazzo in Hancock Republican primary; runoff likely

Incumbent U.S. House Dist. 4 Rep. Steven Palazzo was leading a crowded field of candidates in the district-wide Republican primary as results trickled in on Tuesday evening, but Clay Wagner garnered the most Republican votes in Hancock County after unofficial results were announced. Wagner, a Hancock native, earned more than...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Republican Party candidates uniting to remove Palazzo

Republican Party primary candidates are uniting to try to remove Steven Palazzo from office. Sheriff Mike Ezell held a press conference this morning at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport where he announced endorsements from all five of his former GOP challengers. Considering 68 percent of all voters in the...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Pearl River County, MS
Government
wxxv25.com

Congressional Primary Elections are tomorrow

The Congressional Primary Elections are tomorrow and poll workers have been hard at work getting ballots out to 32 precincts. Residents of the Fourth Congressional District can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. The incumbent, Steven Palazzo, will be challenged by six other Republicans. He’s facing off against...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ezell endorsed, Palazzo seeks debate in Mississippi race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff who is trying to unseat a six-term Mississippi congressman picked up support Thursday from all the candidates eliminated in this week’s first round of Republican primary voting. Later in the day, Rep. Steven Palazzo dismissed the endorsements of Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and said he wants to debate Ezell before […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Wiggins
Picayune Item

Poplarville golf cart ordinance being formed

During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Aldermen meeting, members of the Board were presented with a proposed golf cart ordinance. The proposed ordinance is expected to be reviewed and finalized by the next meeting where the Board will consider adopting it. City Attorney Gregory P. Holcomb led the discussion, touching...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Aldermen vote to sell old tower, discuss water leak

Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen met this Tuesday to discuses the radio tower at City Lake and heard an update on the post office repairs and water leak at Bill Watson Park. The radio tower was built in 2004 and was once used by the Poplarville School District’s school bus drivers for communication, but is no longer in use and has no use in the future. Police Chief Daniel Collier recently visited the tower to inspect its left over equipment. He found two working but outdated repeaters, one of which he plans to make use of at his department and the other will be used by the fire department. Mayor Louise Smith asked the Board if the city should to sell the tower. Public Works Superintendent Sam Hale says the tower has more worth today, especially since there is an old generator inside the tower. In 2004 the tower was worth an estimated $17,000. Board members Bobby Nestle and Anne Gendusa Smith believe the city should advertise for bids on the equipment, and the rest of the Board seemed to agree. No motion was made to that effect, but city attorney Gregory P. Holcomb was asked to conduct some research and gather specifics on how to sell the tower.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Phares retiring from library system

The Friends of the Crosby Library, the library staff and local elected officials threw a surprise retirement party for Pearl River County Library System Director Carol Phares on Thursday, who is retiring from that role. During her nine years as the director, Phares said she’s seen the library impact the...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Council hears complaints of flooding due to alley project concrete

Complaints of flooding into businesses located along the second phase of a joint project to improve an alley were lodged to the Picayune City Council Tuesday night. Hal and Pam Schrock said that the new concrete installed as part of the alley project has caused their son’s jujitsu business to flood. Compounded with the fact he just purchased the building from Bill Edwards, the flooding caused damage to equipment in the business.
PICAYUNE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democratic#Circuit Court#Board Of Trustees
WLOX

Diamondhead city manager resigns

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead city manager, Michael Reso, has resigned from his position as of June 10. Reso has been Diamondhead city manager since 2018, and is the third city manager in the city’s history. He has been a resident of Diamondhead for more than 15 years. “We...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
NOLA.com

Swing bridge schedule in Madisonville still creating angst

Yielding to pressure from motorists, the La. 22 swing bridge over the Tchefuncte River has been operating under a new schedule that allows it to open for boat traffic every hour instead of every half-hour. The change came in April after years of complaints from Madisonville and St. Tammany Parish...
MADISONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy