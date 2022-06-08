ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Deputies Daughter Awarded the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship to a Louisiana High for Math, Science and The Arts in a ceremony in the Bossier Sheriff’s Conference Room...

bossierpress.com

Comments / 2

magnoliareporter.com

New Shreveport center treats oncological, neurological and cardiological conditions

SHREVEPORT, LA -- The new $19.5 million, 23,000 square-foot Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) facility officially opened its doors this week, bringing to fruition a milestone project in the ongoing expansion of Louisiana’s life sciences sector. The new CMIT facility adds new state-of-the-art equipment and consolidates research,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
LOUISIANA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Former Lubbock pastor, now in Louisiana, sued by church members

BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana – A former Lubbock pastor, sued by church members at First Baptist Church of Bossier in Louisiana, was ordered in May to turn over financial records dating from 2013, according to sister station KTAL/KMSS. The lawsuit was filed in March and claimed senior pastor Brad Jurkovich...
KSLA

Poor living conditions exposed at Shreveport apartment

McFarland said her father and brother died as a result of gun violence. She said she created the organization so no one feels the pain she went through. Marshall Against Violence is an organization that focuses on reducing crime and raising public awareness in the community. Runoff race for sheriff...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On

Louisiana Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into a Marked K-9 Unit with Emergency Lights On. Louisiana – According to Sheriff Steve Prator, a Blanchard, Louisiana man was arrested after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of an earlier crash. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 2:44 a.m., a 1996 Ford Ranger collided with a marked Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit that was blocking the roadway during a railway crash investigation. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office unit activated its emergency lights to close down LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase north on LA 173 ensued. Caddo Fire District 1 was asked to close the road to protect the first responders who were working on the previous incident. The suspect came to a halt when he came across Fire Engine 122, which was blocking the highway.
BLANCHARD, LA
KSLA

Chief Bennett announces resignation

Eighteen-year-old Maddy had a long battle with cystic fibrosis. USDOJ investigates LSP for pattern-or-practice of excessive force, discrimination against minorities. The US Department of Justice has opened a statewide civil “pattern-or-practice” investigation into Louisiana State Police. 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Troopers confirmed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Canceled for 55-Year-Old Louisiana Man

Silver Alert Canceled for 55-Year-Old Louisiana Man. The Silver Alert has been canceled for Mr. Washington. He has been located safe. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Emmett Washington Jr. He was last seen this morning, at approximately 8:40 a.m., near Nashville Avenue and Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTAL

Local moms react to alleged killers brought to justice and safety in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the community are reacting to the murder arrests of Landry Anglin’s alleged killers and voicing concerns on how they feel Shreveport has changed. Two local moms shared their thoughts about how they feel about safety in Shreveport. Betty Virginia Park was the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BLESSED: Louisiana License Plate

As I pulled off of the Interstate in picturesque Cheyenne, Wyoming for gas I purposefully did not look at the price on the well lit and welcoming sign. It was what it was at that point. The gas station signs brought so much disappointment to my bank account on our recent trip. My Buick was gently reminding me that it was time for a refill. My weary traveling body needed a stretch and a piping hot cup of ambition, as Dolly Parton’s song so famously said.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Prison Phone Scam? Ex-Con Back in Jail Thanks to Shreveport Judge

I think we can all agree that people who use the phone for nefarious purposes are some of the worst people in the world. I can't really ignore strange numbers in my line of work, but about 99% of the numbers I don't recognize are robocalls and it drive me crazy. Those aren't the bottom of the barrel though, that spot is reserved for con-men who use the phone to swindle and steal from hard working citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR INAUGURAL EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER AND LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Louisiana Department of Education is launching the Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year award. This inaugural award is specifically for early education teachers and directors who care for and educate infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The five finalists for Louisiana’s Early Childhood Teacher of the Year are...
LOUISIANA STATE

