GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This morning, FOX 17 Morning News continues its Water Safety Week series with a look at residential pool safety. “Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in kids one to four and it’s the second leading cause of accidental death in kids one to four and it’s the second leading cause of accidental death in kids 14 and under,” Bobby Pratt, Director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO