PELHAM – The sun shone bright on the campus of Indian Springs School on Friday, May 27 as the 2022 seniors filed onto the McLean Lawn for their graduation ceremony. It was the school’s 68th commencement, though as the students were all smiles filing into their seats, there were several individuals who were not able to attend due to unfortunate circumstances.

INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO