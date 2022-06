On this West Virginia Morning, medical cannabis is available in West Virginia, but the infrastructure needed to get it all set up has been slow in coming. Also, the federal government is taking steps to control silica dust in coal mines, a lawmaker has resigned from the House of Delegates after posting sexually explicit content, and the Eastern Panhandle’s Jefferson Day Report Center is launching a unique art therapy program for its clients.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO