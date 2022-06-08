ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County Schools providing summer meals for students

By Lexie Horvath
 3 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County School District will provide students with meals this summer through their Summer Break Spot program. With their slogan “FRIENDS. FOOD. FREE. ALL SUMMER LONG” they are offering feeding sites over the next two months.

The program launches at some schools as early as May 31 and runs as late as July 27. Different schools have different dates. They also have different breakfast and lunch schedules. To find the dates and schedules for schools near you, check our list below.

Summer Feeding Sites Start Date End Date Breakfast Times Lunch Times
Antioch Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:15-8:15 10:30-11:30
Baker School 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
Bob Sikes Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:00-8:15 10:30-11:30
Bluewater Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30
*Boys & Girls Club FWB 6/6/22 7/27/22 8:00-9:00 10:30-1:00
Bruner Middle 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:00-7:30 10:30-11:00
Davidson Middle 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:00-7:30 10:30-11:00
Destin Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:00-9:00 11:00-12:30
Edwins Elementary 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:30-8:00 11:00-11:30
Elliot Point Elementary 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
Laurel Hill School 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
Lewis School 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:45-8:00 10:45-11:00
Longwood Elementary 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
Mary Esther Elementary 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
Meigs Middle 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:00-7:30 10:30-11:00
Northwood Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:30-8:00 11:00-11:30
Plew Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:15-8:30 11:00-12:00
Pryor Middle 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:30-8:45 10:30-11:00
*Richbourg 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:15-7:30 10:30-11:00
Riverside Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 8:00-9:00 11:00-12:00
Ruckel Middle 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:15-7:45 10:30-11:00
Shoal River Middle 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:15-7:30 10:30-11:00
*Silver Sands 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:30-8:00 10:30-11:00
STEMM Center 6/6/22 6/30/22 7:45-8:00 10:45-11:00
Wright Elementary 5/31/22 7/27/22 7:15-8:00 10:30-11:30
*Location is open restricted

Okaloosa County Schools start Aug. 10, 2022.

