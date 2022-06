UTICA — The Adirondack Railroad will honor past and present volunteers with a celebration of its 30th anniversary on July 9 at Thendara Station. The public is invited. The celebration will begin at noon, following the arrival of the regular excursion train from Utica and will continue with tributes, railroad themed music and food and refreshments. Community businesses and the leadership of the Town of Webb, Herkimer County and Thendara/Old Forge have been invited to help honor and celebrate the volunteers who contribute to success in the region.

