Rams waive Travin Howard

By Myles Simmons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams have elected to move on from one of their linebackers. Los Angeles waived Travin Howard, the team announced on Wednesday....

NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022

The NBA experienced a popularity boom in the 1990s, with many dubbing it the Michael Jordan era. With that said, many have noted and covered the Chicago icon’s rivalry with a guard who joined him as one of the only two guards at the time to be awarded Defensive Player of the Year: Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton. The 1996 DPOY was also lauded for his equally immense contributions on the offensive end of the court. Basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich said it best: The Glove was “probably as complete a guard as there ever was.” Let’s dig into Gary Payton’s net worth in 2022.
Cooper Kupp signs 3-year contract extension with Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $110 million on Wednesday. Kupp's extension ties him to Los Angeles through the 2026 season and will pay him an average of $26.1 million per season. Coming off the Rams' Super Bowl win in 2021, Kupp will enter his sixth season as one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. In his first season with Matthew Stafford under center, Kupp led the league in catches (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).
NBC Sports

What Steph thought of Draymond's limited Game 4 fourth quarter

In what was the Warriors’ most important game of the season so far, Draymond Green got off to an ugly start. But the veteran forward showed up when it mattered most and the Warriors were able to pull off the critical Game 4 win over the Celtics in front of passionate Boston fans at TD Garden on Friday.
NBC Sports

LeBron defends 'rare' Steph against haters after iconic Game 4

LeBron James used to abstain from Twitter during his previous NBA playoff runs, at one point calling it "Zero Dark Thirty," in order to center his focus on the games at hand. But with the Los Angeles Lakers sitting the postseason, he has plenty of time to tweet, and after Steph Curry's extraordinary 43-point performance in the Warriors' 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, LeBron went on a "Zero Praise Thirty" Twitter spree.
NBC Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today. Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that...
