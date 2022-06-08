ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How many women did Deshaun Watson meet for massages? New questions arise

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hi7t_0g4iLBBG00

HOUSTON (WJW) – Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson made more headlines Tuesday with new questions about how many women he met for massages, a question first raised by the FOX 8 I-Team in April.

Watson faces lawsuits from 24 women claiming sexual misconduct as they gave him massages. And now, the New York Times released a report stating Watson met with at least 66 women in less than two years for massage therapy sessions.

The exact number of massages therapy sessions Watson had since 2019 is unknown.

In April, a Harris County District judge ordered Watson to provide information about his massage history since 2019, including any language that was in his contract with the Texans about massages.

During an interview with the I-Team in April, Watson’s team said the 26-year-old did not know the exact number of massages or massage therapist he went to since 2019. They said he got a new phone in the past few years and didn’t keep records of every massage.

Boil water notice issued for the City of Miles

Attorney Tony Buzbee, the attorney for 24 women who are suing Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages, told the I-Team he believes Watson reached out to over 100 women on social media seeking massages.

Buzbee said Watson never asked the women if they were licensed or how much experience they had. He said some of the women were not even licensed massage therapists yet.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a portion of video showing one of Watson’s depositions. During that deposition, Watson is specifically asked by Buzbee what he wanted from the woman he contacted on social media.

“Just a massage,” Watson replied.

When asked if she was licensed, Watson said, “Not sure, sir.”

The I-Team also received portions of a video deposition from Watson’s marketing manager, Bryan Burney.

“You are telling me at some point last year that Deshaun Watson asked you to set up a hotel room for him so he could get a massage?” Buzbee asked Burney during a deposition.

Burney said he did set up a room for Watson at a Houston hotel in January 2021 so he could get a massage.  Burney also said he arranged massages for Watson in the past a “handful of times, maybe three or four times, I don’t recall exactly.”

Watson is not facing any criminal charges. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on any criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal complaints against him.

The I-Team asked Buzbee last week if any of the other women plan to file criminal complaints and he said he was not sure.

Watson and his legal team deny the allegations made by the women. Watson has said numerous times he wants to clear his name.

On his Instagram story posted Tuesday, he posted the lyrics, “See, the blogs can’t break me down. See, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

Watson’s legal team spent most of Tuesday afternoon asking Detective Kamesha Baker with the special victim’s division of the Houston Police Department several questions during a deposition. Baker was also asked to produce all “communications between you and the Buzbee Law Firm“ and all communication between the “Houston Police Department and the Buzbee Law Firm.”

More depositions of the accusers and other witnesses are expected to take place soon.

No trial date has been set in any of the civil cases. Both sides say the earliest any trial will take place is next spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Sports
KLST/KSAN

MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Incredible video captured of a ‘Gustnado’ in Far East El Paso is making its rounds on social media. KTSM’s Weather Authority along with the National Weather Service has confirmed this video is real. This is the best defined gustnado recorded in El Paso from the dust swirling in the bottom […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapists#Lawsuits#American Football#The New York Times#Texans
KLST/KSAN

What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo released an intriguing photo that will have the community scratching their heads. At 1:25 a.m. on May 21, the City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
KLST/KSAN

August Pfluger: possibility of migrants being released in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a recent press release, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of migrants in San Angelo, Texas. Congressman August Pfluger said:  “I have repeatedly told Secretary Mayorkas not to bring […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

McCarthy talks about normalcy at mini camp

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that this year’s rookie camp is the closest thing to normal since he took over the team from Jason Garrett. Due to intense COVID19 restrictions the past two seasons, the teams in the NFL have not had their regular […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy