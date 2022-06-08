ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington's Briggs, Spear take third in State Coed Golf Tournament

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
Nate Spear and Lauren Briggs came into the state coed golf tournament Tuesday as the hunted instead of the hunters.

The defending state champions from Burlington High School actually shot two strokes better than their winning total last year, but ended up in third place in the 2022 Class 2A State Coed Golf Tournament at American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Spear, a recent graduate of BHS, and Briggs, who will be a junior at BHS this fall, carded an even-par 71.

Eden Lohrbach and Spencer Clatt of Gilbert won the title with a 69, Amber Hanson and Grant Greazel of Marshalltown took second with a 70.

Spear and Briggs shot better than last year, but finished third this time around.

"it was a lot of fun," said Spear, who will play golf at Drake University in the fall. "Lauren and i played really well, we were happy with an even par 71. You really can't ask for much more. it's a sad day though because it is officially my last day that i suited up in the purple and grey. I'd like to thank everybody for the support the last few years. It was a good run, but today was as good as I could've asked for."

"Although the outcome of today wasn't what we expected, I'm still very happy with how the round went," said Briggs, a Class 4A state qualifier for the Grayhounds the last two years. "here will always be what if's and shots that I wish I could take back, but in the end I tried my best. Nate is an amazing player and I really enjoyed playing with him these past two years. This season has taught me many things. One of those is working hard for what you want and I'm sure going to work for it next year. I can't wait for the next two years."

"With plans, expectations and all of Grayhound nation hoping they would repeat their 2021 state championship title in Marshalltown on Tuesday, Lauren and Nate played a near errorless round and were first in the clubhouse," BHS girls golf coach Mitch Taylor said. "They were honored as returning state champions to begin on the first tee at the tournament. By the 18th green it was the thought of all in the know of their score — it was going to take a score that was unusually aggressive to beat the Grayhound teams score.

"At that time Lauren and Nate turned their score in, the athletes were both respectfully optimistic with a score of 71. The Grayhounds captured the state championship title last year with a score of 73, However, a score of 69 (Gilbert) was soon posted and one of the last scores posted on the traditional hand written cards system was a 70 (Marshalltown)."

While Spear and Briggs didn't get the place they wanted as defending champions, each solidified their places as two of the top golfers in Burlington High School history.

"Despite their disappointment Nate and Lauren continued to demonstrate what is really the larger goal," Taylor said. "As a testament to their upbringing by parents and families Nate and Lauren soon after congratulating the two teams that finished with lower scores, joined discussions with other players and parents in the shade with the posted scores in the background.

"Nate soon joined a discussion with future men and woman team mates of the Drake University Golf team. At the same time, Lauren huddled with other competitors and parents from Tuesday competition that she regularly competes with and plans for future tournaments this summer.

"In a time when most are concerned about our youth, I assure you any and all doubt would disappear for anyone if they observed the teamwork and sportsmanship the Grayhounds and all entries in Tuesdays tournament demonstrated on and off the course."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

