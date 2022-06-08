ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2022 Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday — Here's screenings with tickets still available:

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGENS_0g4iL3Ch00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday night with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary "Halftime" at the United Palace in Washington Heights, with an appearance by the Bronx-native expected. But, there's plenty more to see!

Here are screenings with tickets still available:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8J8L_0g4iL3Ch00
Photo credit Tribeca Festival

STORYTELLERS – JR WITH WILLIE GEIST: "CAN ART CHANGE THE WAR"

Don’t miss photography JR in conversation with Willie Geist to discuss how his projects inspire change on Thursday at 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amHpd_0g4iL3Ch00
Photo credit Tribeca Festival

STORYTELLERS – TIG NOTARO WITH ALEX KURTZMAN

See comedian Tig Notaro live on stage at the Tribeca Festival's Storytellers series on Thursday at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QIQM_0g4iL3Ch00
Photo credit Tribeca Festival

"THE DOC"

Don't miss this documentary world premiere chronicling the life and legacy of legendary hip hop lyricist and producer, The D.O.C. Friday, at 8 p.m. at the Beacon Theatre, followed by performances by DJ Quick, Das, Kurupt and surprise guests. Other showtimes are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p260R_0g4iL3Ch00
Photo credit The Tribeca Festival

"THE GODFATHER" 50TH ANNIVERSARY

See the greatest film of all time back on the big screen! "The Godfather" celebrates its 50th anniversary at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. at the United Palace, featuring a special introduction by Al Pacino.

"HEAT"

See Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Mann and Art Linson reunite on stage at the Tribeca Festival Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. as they look back on the creation of iconic crime drama "HEAT."

1010 WINS is a media partner of the Tribeca Festival.

