Man with at least 40 arrests released after death threats to Bronx MTA workers: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man with at least 40 prior arrests and a history of menacing transit workers was released Tuesday night after he allegedly threatened to kill two MTA employees earlier that day in the Bronx, The New York Post reported .

A representative for their union told the outlet that around 1 a.m., 46-year-old Leonard Bethune was walking on the D train tracks at the Kingsbridge Road station in Kingsbridge Heights when he was told by two MTA cleaners to get off the tracks.

“I will kill you,” Bethune allegedly answered as he pulled out boxcutter, sources told The Post.

Bethune was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

He was then granted supervised release by Bronx Criminal Court Judge Christopher Chenper, the outlet added.

Bethune has at least 40 prior arrests for burglary, menacing, and petit larceny along with a past history of mental illness, according to law-enforcement sources.

He also faces charges on Long Island following an altercation with another transit worker.

Bethune was given a desk-appearance ticket and will be arraigned June 30, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.